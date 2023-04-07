Wynne may be a smaller town on the eastern side of Arkansas, but it was a big focus of community leaders in Searcy this week after being hit by an EF-3 tornado last week.

Four were killed and 26 others injured in Wynne on March 31 by the tornado that was more than 13 football fields wide, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado, which traveled a 73-mile path, had peak winds of 150 mph and a maximum width of 1,600 yards, the NWS reported. Other areas in the state, including Little Rock and Jacksonville, also were tornado stricken, with one other death having been reported.

