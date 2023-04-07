Wynne may be a smaller town on the eastern side of Arkansas, but it was a big focus of community leaders in Searcy this week after being hit by an EF-3 tornado last week.
Four were killed and 26 others injured in Wynne on March 31 by the tornado that was more than 13 football fields wide, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado, which traveled a 73-mile path, had peak winds of 150 mph and a maximum width of 1,600 yards, the NWS reported. Other areas in the state, including Little Rock and Jacksonville, also were tornado stricken, with one other death having been reported.
Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner opened Thursday’s City Council agenda meeting by recapping trips that he, other officials and city workers made to Wynne to help the city.
“As you all know, Arkansas has been hit hard with tornados this past week and I just wanted to recognize our crews that have offered the town of Wynne support,” Faulkner said. “I know we have had representatives from Searcy go to Little Rock, North Little Rock and Jacksonville. We did send crews to Wynne Saturday, April 1st, as well as Sunday, April 2nd, and also Monday, April 3rd.
“We provided them with heavy equipment and some days we had eight to nine individuals there from streets and sanitation, as well as [City Engineer] Mark Lane. And then on Sunday, I believe we had up to 12 and also Todd Phillips [Searcy Sanitation Department director] as well.” He also mentioned Sammy Watson from the Street Department.
Faulkner said he knows the city of Wynne has “deeply appreciated” the work that was done by the Searcy crew. “I know that the work is nowhere close to being done but we are there to support them and I know if we were in a similar situation, we would appreciate the help as well. We notified the council that we were aiding them over the weekend so we’re all on board.”
Councilman David Morris and his wife brought water and food to Wynne. Morris also thanked Faulkner and his wife, Shelley for all they did by going to Wynne, bringing food.
“I was on the phone with the former Cross County County Judge Leroy Dangeau and a former state representative,” Morris said. “His house was completely demolished, the vehicle was gone, but he was just very appreciative of all that Searcy had done.”
Faulkner told Morris that he appreciated him and his wife for going to Wynne to help multiple times.
Harding University criminal justice program Director Sam Jeffrey told The Daily Citizen that he and his sons, Caleb and Travis, along with criminal justice majors Todd Yurcho, Andrea White and Mckayla Elmore made a trip to Wynne on Tuesday.
“We all went out and linked up with people,” Jeffrey said. “We first went to the Cross County Emergency Response Team and they kind of directed us to find people by the United Methodist Church, which is kind of right in the middle of the tornado zone. Entergy and all the power companies were trying to restring lines just to get electricity back to that part so it was really kind of hard to find places where you could work.”
Jeffrey said Wynne just doesn’t have a lot of resources. “When we first showed up, and this was Tuesday, and when we started talking to the Cross County Emergency Response Team, I asked about FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] and they said FEMA is not set up. But we lined up with the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief team and they were able to point us at some houses [that needed help]. There were just so many large trees that were knocked down and houses so we did a lot of clearing in some cases so some of the power companies could come through and link stuff up.
“It was a devastating thing. I think one of the things that hit us hardest is that we were trying to find a place to work and we came across a building that looked like it had just been torn in half and one of the vans outside of it was laying on its side. It had been blown over in the tornado and it was a day care for special needs kids. It’s incredibly sad because a place like Wynne doesn’t have resources where you can just send your kid to the next one down the road. When that thing is out of commission, you’re just out of luck.”
He said he believes right now “there are a lot of organizations that are trying to get in to help and certainly doing good, but it’s going to be the people who are willing to sacrifice and be there for the long haul who are really going to make the biggest difference.”
‘More neglected’
Morris said he started getting photos of the tornado damage in Wynne last weekend and he and his wife, Gail, were “glued to the TV” through Saturday.
“After we heard about the tornado hitting Little Rock, North Little Rock and Jacksonville, Sherwood and all up through there and later it hit the city of Wynne, my wife and I said, ‘Look, we’ve got to do something,’” Morris said. “Then I got word that Searcy was going to send a crew over to Wynne. Basically, I think the reason is Wynne wasn’t getting near the attention on TV. We felt like Wynne was getting more neglected and we felt that a lot of people would be helping down in the Little Rock and North Little Rock area.
“And, of course, Mark Lane, our city engineer kind of coordinated everything and he is from Wynne – he was raised in Wynne – so we heard they were going to get up early that morning and take a load of heavy equipment ... and then a lot of our street crew and some of the sanitation crew were going to go over there.”
He said he and his wife decided to “go get us a bunch of sandwich meat, bread, individual packages of chips, individual packages of some type of dessert cakes, bottled water, let’s ice it down and let’s go to Wynne and at least feed our crew, the Searcy crew that was over there.”
By the time Morris and his wife located the Searcy crew in Wynne, they had already gotten some food and were not hungry.
“We were just looking and there was just devastation everywhere you looked and there were people cutting up trees, people moving brush and people still trying to clear debris off of their doorsteps so they could get what was left of their house,” he said. “People were loading furniture out of houses with no roofs on them or walls laying flat on the ground. They were loading what valuables and furniture, possessions and clothing that they could get out of their house on the trailers and truck and the backseats of cars.
“It was just awful. It was just chaos at that time because most everybody was still in some state of shock that was in there and lived through the tornado.”
Morris said he and his wife just started going around to find people that had been working and asking them if they had anything to eat. They said, “Gosh, yes. We haven’t had anything to eat all day. We have just been working.”
“Gail and I spread sandwiches in the tailgate of our truck the first day and just moved from one place to the other where we would find people that were hungry and we did that all morning into afternoon and finally, at 2:30 everybody we had found already had something to eat,” he said. “Other people were bringing food around and things like that, too, so we took the remainder of what we had and we heard they were assembling at the junior high school where there was food and clothing and bedding.
“We went there and it was unbelievable. They had the whole gymnasium set up already with cots and mattresses on the floor. People were bringing clothes in by the truckload. People were bringing food in. We left the remainder of our food there and then we came on home that day.”
On Tuesday, Morris said he went back to Wynne with the cooking team from the Searcy First Methodist Church. “We call it Cooks for Christ, that’s the name of our cooking team, and we took our church’s big trailer that has a big grill and a big cooker on it and we get over there and we grilled burgers and hot dogs for people. We set up on the Methodist church parking lot and, of course, a lot of people were there working with the church, unloading everything they could salvage. Of course, the church took a lot of damage and the fellowship hall and the kitchen were just unbelievable.”
Morris said he has been in a lot of tornado areas before “but I hadn’t seen as much total destruction. In places it looked like a huge lawn mower had run over it, just chopped it up. Another person said it [Wynne] looked like it was put in a gigantic blender, and that’s the way that it looked.”
“We went over Tuesday and cooked burgers and hot dogs. We served over 300 grilled hamburgers and over 200 grilled hot dogs.” He said they provided chips and drinks too. “Our pastor, Bro. Jeff Jackson, was there. I am going to guess that there was at least a dozen of us that went over that day. Boy, they were so appreciative. By then, they had things more organized and word was out that we were serving there at the Methodist church and crews would come by and eat or sit over on the curb and eat. ... Certainly there were a lot of other people over there feeding people, set up in different locations.
Morris said from his understanding, the “tornado came into the western part of town and went all the way through the town to the eastern part. It’s just total destruction where it went in from one end of town to the other. The former county judge rode it out in a narrow hallway of his house and that was about the only structural part if the house that wasn’t flattened. I saw his house.
“He was so complimentary. He already had heard about us coming over. He said, ‘You don’t know how much the people over here appreciate that and you don’t know how long that will be remembered that somebody cared enough for them to travel 50 miles to come bring food and prepare food for them.”
Morris and the other Cooks for Christ are going back Tuesday, They have already coordinated with the church they set up at last trip. The church itself, the sanctuary, the church itself took “a real hard blow. The four walls are standing, part of the roof is missing, the steeple part is all blown off. The fellowship hall that is kind of behind it, took the hardest hit. It is really wrecked real bad. You won’t believe what the kitchen looks like. It’s turned all upside down. The church is located just a little bit west of the high school that took so much brunt of the damage.”
“... On the football field, the tornado sucked out two-thirds of the astroturf off the field and it is just wadded up, laying in trees and everywhere where the wind blew it, and the bleachers ... one set of bleachers is completely up on top of the concession stand, which is pretty much demolished. The bleacher ended up on top of the rubble. There is big pieces of astroturf, in fact we were looking around and I said, ‘Where did all that big carpet come from?’ Then we drove over by the football field where all the astroturf had just been completely sucked up off of the field. It is just unbelievable the force and the wind of that tornado.”
Morris said the Searcy crew was getting trees that were 3 feet in diameter off of people’s houses where they had caved in the houses.
On Wednesday, football players and coaches at Beebe High School are expected to take two buses with supplies to Wynne and help with the cleanup.
