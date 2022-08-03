The Searcy School District will be making sure that children are getting on the right buses by launching a program for the 2022-23 school year that it tested out during the last school year.

“Obviously, this [schoolchildren] is the most precious cargo that we would ever carry so anything that we can do to protect them is money well spent,” Assistant Superintendent Dean Stanley said about the Smart Tag program, which has cost the district $58,546.23 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for safety and contract tracing purposes.

