The Searcy School District had 140 students receiving mental health services as of Wednesday, according to Allyson Pitts, director of school counseling and mental health, while the district now has seven mental health clinicians who work in the schools.
Overall in Arkansas, Pitts said, about 22.5 percent of children have an “adverse child experience” (ACE) score of 2 or more, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
“That is just some trauma that the student has gone through and that’s in ages of zero to 17 so a lot of ACE scores happen and indicators happen before kids even come to us, and that’s usually before they get to kindergarten,” Pitts said.
The higher the ACE score, the higher the risk of health problems later in life, according to harvard.edu. Stopabusecampaign.org says a score of 2 “means four times the risk of alcoholism.”
Pitts said students are being helped to overcome some of the things they have experienced during their life at the same time they are being taught to read.
However, she said there is a shortage of mental health clinicians in Arkansas right now, and new things and creative ways are being tried to help support the students’ mental health needs.
She also discussed barriers to accessing mental health therapy, including transportation to intake appointments. One way the school district can help with transportation issues, Pitts said, is with having school-based mental health services right there at the school for the students.
For a long time, Pitts said the district has partnered with Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare Outpatient Services as a provider for school-based mental health therapy and now has added an additional agency, Life Within Counseling Group.
“In the future, we look to add more but we wanted to do this kind of like on a slow basis so that we didn’t overwhelm the system,” Pitts said. With the addition of the new agency, Pitts said the number of mental health clinicians working in the schools went from two to seven. She added that the referral process also was streamlined to improve access and placement for students.
Pitts also mentioned Arkansas AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education). She said it is an initiative through the Arkansas Department of Education to provide mental health-care awareness and trauma-informed practices in schools across the state.
Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said the district was awarded an Arkansas AWARE grant in the amount of $10,000 that will be used to train all school counselors in Seed Digging.
Pitts described Seed Digging as a compassionate approach that incorporates play therapy, human center practices and a lot of different practices all together to bring a common language that students, “especially that young kids, can understand to help bring awareness and support to mental health issues.”
Pitts said the Searcy school counselors will begin Seed Digging training during the spring of 2023. Four of the clinicians from Life Within also will join in for the training that will consist of online coursework, 10 live Zoom calls and practice and reflection by the participants.
With the shortage of clinicians in Arkansas, Pitts said, school counselors are seeing students quite frequently who are dealing with trauma. “While they all have a degree in school counseling and have a background in student mental health, this [training] is a great refresher and another tool in their tool belt to be able to help kids.”
“it is essential to be able to have success in the classroom” by helping these students, Pitts said. She said Seed Digging will help the Searcy school counselors provide “direct mental health services to students who are in need. Providing the Searcy school counselors with Seed Digging training will empower them to help the children in their schools and provide improved outcomes for their students.”
Hart said Pitts “hit the ground running” since she started with the district in July. The grant was applied for in November, according to Pitts’ presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.