After 11 years as the Searcy School District's superintendent, Diane Barrett will be retiring effective June 30, 2021. Barrett submitted her resignation at Wednesday's Searcy School Board meeting held in the cafeteria at McRae Elementary School.
With emotion in her voice, Barrett read her resignation letter, saying she appreciated the opportunity that was afforded her to serve in the position.
"I have been blessed to work with an amazing staff, a progressive community and, most importantly, our greatest resource, our students," Barrett said. "Thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I will miss the associations that I have formed during my tenure."
She also said she is looking forward to spending more time with family and enjoying retirement. "In the interim, I will continue to dedicate myself to work in the district and assisting with a smooth transition to new leadership."
The board accepted Barrett's resignation. School Board President Dr. Michael Liles thanked her for her 11 years of dedication to the district and all she has done for the children in the district. "You will not be forgotten," Liles told Barrett.
School Board member Dr. Brent Blakely made a motion that the board should consider search firms to find Barrett's replacement. The motion passed and there will be a special noon board meeting Friday.
Barrett has been working in the education field for 45 years.
