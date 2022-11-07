The Searcy School District is starting off small with its new pre-kindergarten program, which it will be offering in 2023-24, but Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said it may have its own building someday if it grows.
“The process will be coming up over the next few months on how to enroll,” Hart said of the program the Searcy School Board voted to develop at its October meeting. “We only have 100 seats that we’re going to start with. If we don’t fill those 100, we will just go to school with the folks who are interested.”
Hart said 25 seats would be set aside as pay seats that could be on “a sliding scale.” He said the other seats will be income-based. “We want to really help and target families that may not be able to afford or attend private pre-k.”
Right now, the plan is to have two classes on the McRae Elementary School campus, two classes on the Sidney Deener campus and one class on the Westside campus. “And the only reason we have just one on the Westside campus is that DHS [the Department of Human Services] requirements require restroom facilities in the physical classroom and we only have one of those classrooms available at Westside or we would try to have two, two and two,” Hart said.
“If the program grows, and we hope and expect it to over time, we may look at building a standalone central location that may house eight to 10 classrooms.”
Searcy School/Community Coordinator Betsy Bailey said “the pre-k program will be supported by district funds, using local monies. We are also aware of some grant opportunities that we plan to submit proposals for.” She said the grants focus on pre-k and early education.”
Bailey said the district has not worked out yet how many teachers will be needed and how much they will make.
The pre-K planning committee consists of Hart, Bailey, Assistant Superintendents Dr. Sheena Williamson and Dean Stanley, Sidney Deener Elementary School Principal Jeff Graham, McRae Principal Heather Franks, Westside Elementary School Principal Kyle Hunt, district Treasurer Heather Burrow, Instructional Technology Facilitator Andrew Sills and Facility Director Raymond Reynolds.
According to Bailey, a curriculum team also will be formed to select the pre-k curriculum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.