The Searcy School District is starting off small with its new pre-kindergarten program, which it will be offering in 2023-24, but Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said it may have its own building someday if it grows.

“The process will be coming up over the next few months on how to enroll,” Hart said of the program the Searcy School Board voted to develop at its October meeting. “We only have 100 seats that we’re going to start with. If we don’t fill those 100, we will just go to school with the folks who are interested.”

