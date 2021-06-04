The Searcy School District’s licensed and classified staff are receiving an extra $11 per day in COVID-19 pay for each day they worked during the 2020-21 school year.
The Searcy School Board decided during a special meeting Wednesday to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to reward the district’s staff for its efforts during the pandemic.
“We have been told that we can use part of our ESSR funds because the staff this past year were engaged in additional duties and additional training, all related to trying to deal with the COVID pandemic and educate and take care of the health and safety of our students,” Superintendent Diane Barrett said.
The pay will be received only for days each staff member worked during that contracted year, Barrett said. “If they were absent and not working, they would not receive that $11 per day.”
She said the district would use its “e-finance records to see if they were absent for whatever reason and that would be deducted from the days of their contract. We did have to justify and listed the duties they were engaged in.”
She said the money would be sent to the employees separately from their regular checks “and employees will have to sign assurances that they did engage in extra duties and their supervisors will have to sign off that they know they did perform extra duties related to COVID.”
Many other districts are doing this same thing, Barrett said, referring to the usage of ESSR funds. That includes at least a couple in White County.
“I think it is great that the extra duties are being recognized and that we are being allowed to use funds in this way and this will not go into their contract,” Barrett said. “That is just a one-time payment this year.”
She said using the funds was a joint proposal from the Personnel and Policy Committee and the administration because it was presented to both certified and classified PPC committees.
The only other school district in the county that already has decided to use ESSR funding to compensate its staff is Rose Bud, although Beebe Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said his district will be.
Rose Bud Superintendent Allen Blackwell said classified and nonclassified staff are receiving $15 per day.
“We pay about 30 bucks an hour for tutoring and things like that, so we are basically giving people about a half-hour [pay] for additional things they did, and that’s probably being very conservative with all the different things, disinfecting, wiping down, things like that, that we asked everybody to do,” Blackwell said. “We just felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Nail said his district will be giving out a minimum of $11. “We are going to allow about $1.1 million allocation for the additional compensation so we are not quite sure yet on the dollar amount. It will be between $11 and $14 per day per employee, and that’s the same for certified and classified.” Nail said the School Board would be discussing the funding in about two weeks.
Riverview School Superintendent Stan Stratton said Friday that no decision has been made yet on using its ESSR funding to compensate staff, while White County Central Superintendent Dean Stanley said the district was not giving bonuses.
Pangburn Superintendent David Rolland said his district “ got the least amount of ESSR funds in the county, so we are using it to fund summer school and for some extra interventionists for kids who got behind during the pandemic.”
He said the district did give its staff a raise, “but we did not use the ESSR funds for it. We added $2,500 to our base using other funds but not ESSR and then the classified got a 7 percent raise.”
The Daily Citizen was unable to reach Bradford and Bald Knob’s superintendents before press time.
