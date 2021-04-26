Because of “very low” numbers when parents were asked if they were interested in a virtual environment for their students next year, the Searcy School District has found that it is probably in its best interest to use a third-party provider for students learning virtually, according to Dr. Sheena Williamson, assistant superintendent.
“We are about to pass the torch to the third party,” Williamson said. “I think we had to kind of go through that legwork [of Searcy teachers teaching virtual] to determine if it was going to be beneficial for us, and to me, I don’t mean to talk out of both sides of my mouth, if a kid is successful in that [virtual] environment and it works for them, why not? The problem I have is when that kid is not productive in that environment and we can’t do anything to get them back, because these kids need a diploma. They need an education.”
Williams said the district was “kind of shocked” by the numbers it received concerning those interested in virtual learning for next school year.
“At the high school, we had about 18 students who said they would like it, but when we ran those students through the filter, we probably had eight students who would be approved, which is less than 1 percent of the high school population,” Williamson said. “At the junior high, it kind of followed suit, there were a little more. We had about 14 seventh-graders that would qualify. We had three eighth-graders that would qualify, so that was about 3 percent at that campus.
“At the middle school, we had about seven fourth-graders, one fifth-grader, eight sixth-graders, so that was about 2 percent of that campus. The whole district was 1 percent when I did the district number.”
On the elementary level, Williamson said, first grade had a total of 10 students out of the three elementary schools who said they would be interested. Of that 10, only four would pass the criteria. The principals felt like those four students would probably come back to in-person school when they find out they will not have a Searcy teacher, Williamson said.
She said by using a third-party provider that would allow the Searcy teachers to just focus “on those kiddos who are right in front of them.”
She said the district has learned a lot about virtual learning over the past year. “We learned that a lot of our students really thought that this would be an easy way and thought it would just be great. I think we are finding out more and more, more and more students have come back to us and even this quarter, they are still coming back to us from visual learning.
“The [Arkansas] Department [of Education] allows us now to put some teeth kind of into that visible learning whereas last year there was pretty much an understanding that if you offered a visual learning, anyone could do that.”
She said after decision that “wasn’t good for our students,” the district “came up with some negotiable things, considerations we would take to determine whether or not the student was eligible to be a virtual student.”
“One of those things, the major thing, is looking at their performance this year,” she said, “if they were a virtual student this past year, how did they perform? One of the things right off the bat was if they did not perform well this year in that virtual environment, we wouldn’t want to do it again because we would probably get the same results.”
According to Williamson, another criteria was the virtual student’s attendance rate. How well did they attend school? How often did they sign in when they were supposed to? How well did they perform on semester exams or nine weeks exams? How well are they performing in Istation to see how well they will perform on the ACT Aspire?
Based on the numbers determined from those criteria, “we just think it would be best for us to use a third-party person for us for virtual school,” she said.
The third-party vendor was not named, but Williamson said the Arkansas certified teacher the district is looking at has been servicing other schools this year.
School Board President Dr. Michael Liles asked Williamson if the money the district got from the state and federal level for each student walking through the doors would be given to the district for the students doing virtual learning. She said the district would still get that money, but the third-party provider would have to be paid out of that amount (estimated to be about $1,700 to $1,800 per student, Liles mentioned).
“And, it’s cost-effective to do that,” Williamson said. “We would tell the provider how many students we have and the foundation money for the state still comes to the school.
Williamson said the district determined this year that the load on the Searcy teachers who have been doing face-to-face and virtual teaching “is too much.”
When planning for this school year last summer, Williamson said the teachers were asked their thoughts on using a third party, “but all of our teachers really wanted to do it themselves, and I think that’s just because our teachers are dedicated. They are dedicated to their students and I don’t think the teachers, too, knew how much it would weigh in on them.”
“So credit to the teachers for wanting to do that, but I also say credit to the teachers for knowing it was too much and that probably wasn’t the best decision for me as a teacher,” she said. “They wanted to take care of their students.”
Superintendent Diane Barrett said the district also already has been told that next year there will not be any virtual days built into the school year schedule like there was this year to try to relieve some of the pressure.
There were a lot of factors that went on with virtual learning, Williamson said. Two examples she gave were sometimes the students may not have had the support at home and some students may not have had good internet connections available. Liles said there were a lot of assumptions made that weren’t real, like the availability of internet and parents willing to put in a couple of hours to help their kids; “just a whole myriad of things that the kids didn’t have any control over.”
Barrett mentioned that she noticed that the Conway School District wasn’t offering a virtual option next school year. “I think parents have realized that the kids need to be in school. There are a few who would do well virtually.”
Williamson said kindergarten-third grade students really need to be face to face because of the foundational skills that are formed during this learning stage. “We are wanting to go with a grade 4 to grade 12 model” for virtual.
For those who end up going to school virtually, Williamson said the third-party company has a person who is dedicated to check in on the students.”
“We felt like as a district, we needed a person in the district to work with that liaison and also have some checks with those students,” she said. “So we wanted to look at things like how [they are doing] after a few weeks, checking their progress, making sure they are attending; those kind of things would be available to us.
“That person with the vendor could pull reports and things for us and to have a person in our community who would go out and bridge that gap and finding out what is going on, why this child is not attending, and if it is all OK, they can continue on in virtual; if it is not, then let’s bring them back to school.”
The Searcy School Board meets Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the district’s central office, 801 N. Elm St. Barrett said the board will be discussing this matter because it has to be approved by the board and sent to the Department of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.