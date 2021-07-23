The Searcy School District is asking its stakeholders to complete a survey on the American Rescue Plan by Aug. 1 to figure out how the federal funding the district will receive from it should be spent.
Participants are asked things like, "What are the most pressing educational needs for students in the Searcy Public School District?" Other areas mentioned for are what programs should federal funding be used to support, what mental health resources could be provided, to what extent different groups of students were impacted by COVID-19 and any other concerns survey participants would like to see addressed related to the impact on the pandemic.
The link to take the survey is on the Searcy Public Schools Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.