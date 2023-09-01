Cardiac response teams have been developed at each Searcy School District campus, according to nurse supervisor Tammy Bishop, and the schools all became heart safe certified through Arkansas Children’s Hospital this week.

Bishop said the cardiac response teams consist of “administration, secretaries and CPR certified staff, and we ran a couple of drills earlier this week and today [Wednesday] was kind of the check-off with Arkansas Children’s Hospital,” she said. Graciously, NorthStar EMS, the Searcy Fire Department and our SROs [school resource officers] stepped in and helped us with these drills and we worked together with them, and everything has been a really good training and a wonderful learning experience.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.