Cardiac response teams have been developed at each Searcy School District campus, according to nurse supervisor Tammy Bishop, and the schools all became heart safe certified through Arkansas Children’s Hospital this week.
Bishop said the cardiac response teams consist of “administration, secretaries and CPR certified staff, and we ran a couple of drills earlier this week and today [Wednesday] was kind of the check-off with Arkansas Children’s Hospital,” she said. Graciously, NorthStar EMS, the Searcy Fire Department and our SROs [school resource officers] stepped in and helped us with these drills and we worked together with them, and everything has been a really good training and a wonderful learning experience.”
Each school received a “Heart Safe School” banner from Arkansas Children’s Hospital to hang up at the school.
“In the event of a cardiac arrest, we would be able to come together and start compressions and have an ADE [automated external defibrillator] attached to them,” Bishop said. She said the schools’ secretaries would help with the response and getting emergency medical services and fire department personnel into the closest location, the closest door that they need to access.
“Being CPR certified, we have always had staff that are CPR certified in every school,” she said. “It is something we should have all been prepared for. This is just an endeavor that Arkansas Children’s Hospital’s Charles Wooley, RN, has kind of gone forward with that. He is the outreach coordinator there.”
“The school nurses sometimes are the only medical professional on campus. It’s all kind of relying on one person. So, building a team is what we call a force multiplier,” Wooley, who is with the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Heart Institute, told Fox 16 earlier this year.
In February, the Little Rock School District’s Roberts Elementary School became the first school in the state to pilot the Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory) program.
“We know that in 2022, there were 350,000 out of hospital cardiac arrest,” Wooley told KTHV, Channel 11. “Twenty percent of the population is in schools during the daytime, so it makes sense that we would put our focus into our schools.”
Wooley said learning how to do proper CPR and knowing how to use an AED is vital knowledge when trying to save a life.
“Being on the scene quickly with an AED and starting CPR immediately is the key to success if you’re going to have any kind of survival rate,” Wooley said.
Bishop said Project ADAM asked the district if it would let her go ahead and kind of pursue getting each of the district’s schools to be “heart safe.”
Project ADAM started in 1999 in Whitefish Bay, Wis., after the death of Adam Lemel. He was 17-year-old when he collapsed and died while playing basketball. He suffered a “sudden cardiac arrest.” According to projectadam.com, “ventricular fibrillation occurred, a condition in which the ventricles cannot pump blood into the body.” The site said an AED could have saved Lemel’s life.
Adam’s parents, Patty and Joe, teamed with Children’s Wisconsin to create Project ADAM, nationwide initiative that purportedly has saved the lives of more than 200 children, adolescents and adults who went into sudden cardiac arrest. Today, there are 38 Project ADAM-affiliated sites in 29 states.
As of Wednesday, Bishop said she believed that Arkansas Children’s Hospital had checked off 73 schools in Arkansas as heart safe certified schools.
