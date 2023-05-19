From a junior high social studies teacher who taught in Japan to a custodian who never left after graduating, the Searcy School District honored 18 retirees Wednesday night.

A retirement reception in the Performing Arts Center held before the Searcy School Board meeting recognized Mitzi Cannon, Kay Carpenter, Cathy Swanson, Kathy Glewen, Dana Barger Jones, Stephanie Lawrence, Lonna Dunavan, Melissa Lawson, Steve Lercher, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sheena Williamson, Rhonda Forcier, Debra Adams, Loretta Lindsey, Jenni Mabry, Joyce Bailey, Kay Todd, Brian Nichols and Lenora Jowers.

