From a junior high social studies teacher who taught in Japan to a custodian who never left after graduating, the Searcy School District honored 18 retirees Wednesday night.
A retirement reception in the Performing Arts Center held before the Searcy School Board meeting recognized Mitzi Cannon, Kay Carpenter, Cathy Swanson, Kathy Glewen, Dana Barger Jones, Stephanie Lawrence, Lonna Dunavan, Melissa Lawson, Steve Lercher, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sheena Williamson, Rhonda Forcier, Debra Adams, Loretta Lindsey, Jenni Mabry, Joyce Bailey, Kay Todd, Brian Nichols and Lenora Jowers.
The Daily Citizen had the opportunity to talk to a few of the retirees during the reception about their careers in education.
Cathy Swanson said she has “taught many things since I have been here.”
“I started out in family consumer science in 2003 and worked all the way through, 20 years herem but I had 20 years I taught in Japan,” Swanson said. “I taught in Atlanta and I taught in North Carolina.”
As far as what stands out in her mind after all these years teaching in Searcy, Sawnson said, “It’s just really community. You know the parents are involved ... everybody goes to the football games; everybody goes to the basketball games. It’s just a very supportive community.”
Swanson is finishing our her final days as a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Ahlf Junior High school. She said with a laugh in terms of getting them ready for high school, “they still have eighth grade, but the hormones are there for sure.”
Concerning the moments that have touched her heart working for the district, Swanson said there are “so many – Wreaths Across America, graduations, field day. We had field day just yesterday, the last two days. Just seeing them have fun and be kids and no stress and hugging and high-fiving and supporting each other.”
She said that she is “not a big fan of social media and kids. That’s why I like the field day because it’s like, ‘Oh wow! Playing outside is fun.’ It kind of reminds them. They’re not putting nasty messages on Facebook and putting pictures and then laughing at somebody who put a picture [up]. I don’t like that part, but you know I’m kind of the mom at school. I take them out in the hall at school and just say, ‘Hey, would you like it if somebody did that to you?’ So I just kind of talk to them like a mom and say, ‘Just think about that before you do that,’ and they say, ‘You know, you’re kind of right, Ms. Swanson.’ So I can get through to a lot of them; some of them I can’t, but I try.”
Asked about her immediate plans for her retirement, Swanson said, “I’m going to go to the beach a lot. That’s my happy place. I have a wonderful husband.” She said she will still be able to come to some football games.
She also said she wants “to do little things like event planning. I’m a decorator, that was my major in college, so I like doing stuff like that on the side.”
Lonna Dunavan, the wife of Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan, is retiring after 24 years of service to the district, but she said she also has taught at other places.
“This is my 28th year of teaching,” Dunavan said. “I taught three years in Hazen when we lived in Brinkley and a year in Des Arc. I have taught everything, kindergarten through fourth.
“I think my biggest take of it all is keeping in touch with the kids as they grow older – like some of them are older than my kids, watching them graduate and where they go from there.”
Asked about her retirement plans, Dunavan said she has a job waiting on her at a bank. “I start in July.”
Rhonda Forcier has served as a nurse for the district. “I started out at Southwest Middle School in 2005. I was just the fifth- and sixth-grade nurse. That was all that was there at the time, and then after they built the fourth-grade wing, they brought on another nurse, and then I think after two or three years, we were splitting campuses back and forth.”
Forcier said she talked with the other nurse about one of them needing to be at the junior high full time and one needing to be at the middle school “and she wanted to stay there.”
She said students “needing some emotional support more than anything else” probably stands out the most for her, “coming in real early for a stomachache and maybe not having had breakfast that morning. You know they didn’t really need medicine, they needed something to eat and maybe a reassuring voice.”
Forcier said she has been a nurse since 1982. “I’m from Flint, Mich. We moved down here in 1992 and bought The Cookie Basket restaurant and owned it for five years. And then I had kept my license up all those years and just went back into nursing and worked at Central [Arkansas Hospital] and did some home health and then I started doing some subbing for the Searcy School District and that’s how I got in.”
Now that she’s wrapping up her school nursing career, a family beach trip already has been planned for the coming weeks, Forcier said.
Jenni Mabry actually finished her 25 years of service to the district in October. “I was a teacher, third grade and fourth grade at Sidney Deener. and I was at Westside for 20 [years] and then I went back to Deener for two years as an assistant principal.”
Mabry said what touches her heart “is when you see kids you have had that were in third grade and I always ask them, ‘What do you remember about third grade?,’ and it’s always funny to me the memories that stick out – the Christmas ornaments or the Mother’s Day [things]; they always remember.”
“I always make my kids use manners, ‘thank you,’ and they said, ‘I remember that you would take the candy back.’ I would give them like five seconds – ‘if you don’t say thank you, I’m taking it back,’” she said. “It’s funny the things that kids remember.”
Mabry said that it has “been a good run” for her in eduction. “I’ll miss the kids, the parents and the people I worked with.”
She plans to keep working, though. She said she is in real estate locally, “and it’s going great.”
Brian Nichols, who is retiring after 24 years as a Searcy High School custodian, said he graduated from the school in 1998, “and the day after I graduated is the day I got the job and never left.”
Nichols said his top memories are seeing the growth of the district and enjoying “meeting new people and seeing the graduates in the community.”
Regarding what he will do in his retirement, Nichols said. “I’m a gamer so I’m just going to play video games. My favorite is Dynasty Warriors. I think I’m just going to stay at home.”
