Lion Arena ribbon cutting

Those attending the ribbon cutting Tuesday for Searcy High School's new 100,000-square foot Lion Arena take a look at the history wall in the hospitality room.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

"It is an amazing thing for us to have, and it's really good for the program," Searcy High School junior basketball player Isiah Carlos told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday at the school district's ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new multipurpose, multimillion-dollar Lion Arena.

"We can do a lot with it and becoming a senior next year, it's just like you're soaking this up; you're going to be in the moment every game," Carlos said.

