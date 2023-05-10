"It is an amazing thing for us to have, and it's really good for the program," Searcy High School junior basketball player Isiah Carlos told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday at the school district's ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new multipurpose, multimillion-dollar Lion Arena.
"We can do a lot with it and becoming a senior next year, it's just like you're soaking this up; you're going to be in the moment every game," Carlos said.
The approximate 100,000-square foot arena was completed in April. It is being called a competition and event arena and has 2,800 permanent seats and seating on the floor for 600 students and faculty. Other features include a golf practice room, a hospitality room with a kitchen and complete with a history wall and trophy case, a cheer/dance room, girls and boys locker rooms, a weight room with programmable RGB rope lighting and a high-end sound system and lighting controls.
The main uses will be for basketball, volleyball and wrestling matches, and the arena meets Arkansas Athletic Association guidelines for state tournaments. Searcy will be hosting the 5A state volleyball tournament in October.
“We’re very, very fortunate that our district has been able to put this project together," Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said before thanking the community and "patrons of our school district." "Thank you for your input and desire to have such a quality building.”
Hart also thanked the district's five School Board members, three of whom, President Jimmy Simpson, Vice President Philip Williams and Dr. Mike Liles, were present. The other two members are Dr. Brent Blakely and Roy Showalter.
“I also want to say thank you to a board member who was on the board whenever I was hired and was really involved in this process and that’s Dr. Chad Joice," he said. "Chad and the board that was together spent about seven years researching, saving, talking to architects and ... all that planning and hard work paid off. I think we put together a great project.”
Hart also acknowledged Facilities Director Raymond Reynolds for his role in the project. “He’s been there every step of the way from planning and its inception to today and will be part of it moving forward."
He also thanked Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Dean Stanley, saying Stanley came on board in the middle of the project and has done a wonderful job.
Bobby Glosser, president of Baldwin and Shell Construction Co. of Little Rock, said the ceremonial ribbon cutting was "a time to celebrate."
"We’ve got lots to celebrate being a part of a great project like this and it really starts with the team that surrounds me at Baldwin and Shell.” Glosser said. “Did we mention we started this job in the middle of COVID, so that was a lot of hurdles there, so yes, we had our own supply chain issues. Yes, we had the escalating material prices. Yes, we had manpower issues and we did have COVID outbreaks during the process, a lot of hurdles to overcome, but that’s what we at Baldwin and Shell did with our team. We couldn’t of done it without the team of the architectural firm Cromwell with [lead architect] Bob Keltner leading the charge.”
Glosser called it a “real team effort to get us to where we are today.”
“We had 40 days of rain, above and beyond normal rain expectation so with all that, I’m happy to report that we had no lost time accidents so safety was key on this job; we’re happy to report that and sometimes we had as much as 120 workers on site for this one project," he said. "The project had 4,000 cubic yards of rock removal so I will say this: This building will be here for a long time. It’s on a solid foundation of rock. I’m happy to report that and wilth all of the hurdles that we had to overcome, we are building this project in under budget.”
Construction plans for the arena were approved in April 2021 with a maximum cost of $26,232,658.
Keltner said Cromwell has been fortunate to work with the school district for years. He said when he was a young architect who had just completed the Sullards Annex project on the high school campus, there was an event to celebrate the completion where he remembered walking up to the front and a woman said, “'I am so glad you could be here, let me show you around.' She didn’t know I was the architect of the project and my first thought was, 'I know my way around.' But in that one moment, wisdom got the better of me in an unusual occurrence, but I said OK and I followed her around and she showed me this building and it made me realize how important this was, that this wasn’t my building anymore and it was her building and it belonged to the community."
He said she described "how her nephew was going to go to science class here and this cafeteria was going to be where they had special luncheons, and it definitely made me realize what a blessing it is to work on projects like this for school districts because they are not just about us individually, they are about a community. So that’s one thing I always think about in these moments, how wonderful it is to be a part of it. And it sort of makes you forget about all the challenges and things that go into getting something like this built.”
