The Searcy School District has taken a couple of steps in response to the spike in COVID-19 in White County and the state, including offering an incentive for employees to get vaccinated.
At the Searcy School Board meeting Wednesday night, the board approved offering a $200 incentive for employees who can prove that they have been fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.
“We want to encourage all of our employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said. “The most recent data indicates individuals who are infected suffer less illness, are less frequently hospitalized and are less likely to die from an infection.”
Hart said the incentive would be paid for by ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) federal funding. Congress set aside around $13.2 billion for the ESSER fund in March from the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Searcy School District also has opened virtual learning registration for students in grades 4-12 and grades kindergarten-3 for parent who “may have reconsidered virtual learning for their students,” the district said on its Facebook page. Pearson Digital Learning will be used by the district.
The district said the decision was “due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.”
On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his intention to call a special session of the Arkansas Legislature next week, hoping they’ll amend Act 1002 of the Legislature, which restricts school districts (and other public entities) from mandating face masks.
The governor said the act needed to be amended to protect the state’s youngest ahead of the new school year, as the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t authorized for use in children under the age of 12.
“It’s a conservative principle to utilize local decision-making because not everything fits statewide,” Hutchinson said. “This is necessary for providing local school boards the ability to protect those most vulnerable young people 12 and under.”
The governor, however, made sure to emphasize he had no intentions of enacting another statewide mask mandate.
“This is not a debate about mask mandates for those that can make their own decisions and have means to get vaccinated,” Hutchinson said. “This is a discussion about the school environment where schools can make decisions to add to the public health for their own school environment and the children they have the responsibility to protect.”
Hutchinson also reinstated the state’s public health emergency in response to the surge triggered by the continued spread of the delta variant.
Citing the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the rise in hospitalizations and staffing shortages in Arkansas hospitals, the governor said the order is necessary and will allow the state to seek staffing assistance and ease licensure requirements for retired health-care workers who can return to the field to help man short-staffed hospitals.
“We are in a public health emergency,” Hutchinson said.
The emergency, which requires legislative oversight, went into effect Thursday.
In addition to declaring the emergency, the governor announced that the federal government is sending a surge response team to Arkansas to help the state better understand how to handle ongoing hospital capacity and staffing issues. The decision to send the team was made after the governor requested assistance from the White House.
The governor preceded his announcements with a report on another day of high case numbers. Arkansas registered an additional 2,843 COVID-19 cases and active cases increased by more than 1,400, Hutchinson said. Eleven additional deaths also had been recorded since Wednesday.
“This is a stress point for us,” Hutchinson said, describing Thursday’s case report as a “bad day.”
While hospitalizations decreased by nine, the governor said he expects to see the number climb as the state continues to register significant case numbers.
On the vaccination front, however, Arkansas continues to make progress, Hutchinson said. More than 10,000 additional coronavirus vaccine doses had been administered to Arkansans since Wednesday.
Of all the state’s cases since January, just over 3.6 percent of them were in fully vaccinated people, while only about 4.65 percent of hospitalizations were in people who are fully vaccinated, the governor said. Of the state’s virus deaths since January, 2.6 percent had come from vaccinated populations.
The Searcy School District is working with ARcare to hold a student and staff clinic with the Pfizer vaccine Monday from 8-11 a.m. at the Ahlf Junior High School Annex Gym. Students ages 12-18 must have signed parental consent. A link to the form may be found on the Searcy Public Schools Facebook page. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.
