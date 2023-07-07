The Searcy School District’s summer feeding program is looking at a 400 percent increase in total meals served this summer compared to last year, according to Corey Irwin, director of dining service at Chartwells K12.

Irwin told the Searcy School Board last week that the increase “has been really huge. Last year, we did a total of 13,800 total meals and then we’re currently over the 35,000 mark. ... It’s huge.”

ArkeyGyrl
ArkeyGyrl

From what I hear, the food is usually not very good so I hope it gets better. Also, I don't know really why the kids try to eat lunch. At the junior high they get about 30 minutes for lunch. By the time you stand in line, you hardly have time left to eat - if there is any food left once you get there. Kids can eat fast, but 30 minutes for lunch is kind of ridiculous.

