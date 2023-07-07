The Searcy School District’s summer feeding program is looking at a 400 percent increase in total meals served this summer compared to last year, according to Corey Irwin, director of dining service at Chartwells K12.
Irwin told the Searcy School Board last week that the increase “has been really huge. Last year, we did a total of 13,800 total meals and then we’re currently over the 35,000 mark. ... It’s huge.”
Irwin said a lot of times families struggle to get up to the schools to get meals, “so what we focused on doing was doing pack-out meals. ... We’ll do the pack-out meals for the week, so we will give them five breakfasts, five lunches. We get them all together, all prepped up and ready to go and then we have one day out of the week that they stop by and pick it up. And we gave them the menu so they know how to cook it, prepare it and they get it ready that way.
“It’s just been huge. It’s been a lifesaver for them. Some things are frozen. We wanted to focus on something even a kid can make. If they are 10, they could make it themselves.”
Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said state Sen. Jonathan Dismang deserved some credit for championing a bill that was passed by the Legislature and signed into law that makes it where there’s no longer a reduced fee for lunches; “if you qualify, you qualify for free.” It was stated that those free meals cost around $4.50, with those who qualified for reduced meals co-paying for them before this year’s law change, and will probably be increasing next year. Hart said the district is reimbursed “by the feds.”
The district also is a recipient of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance 2023 No Kid Hungry Summer Nutrition Program grant, which provides meals for students during the summer. The grant, according to Irwin, gives the district about $8,500 for the feeding program. Searcy’s summer program ends July 20.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Administrator Cindy Long will be visiting the Searcy School District on Thursday morning, making a stop at 10:30 a.m. at Southwest Middle School at 10:30 for a summer feeding program site visit.
Hart said the district was contacted by the Arkansas Department of Education, which said the undersecretary of education also is coming for a visit and wanted to talk about summer feeding programs. Hart said the division told the USDA that it needed to go visit Searcy because “they are doing it better than anybody else out there. That’s a credit to the work you’re doing,” Hart told Irwin.
He told the board that Chartwells, which the board decided to partner with in June 2022 as the district’s food service provider, “has been far better than he anticipated it to be,” in large part due to Irwin. “He has hit the ground running and has made our food services program ... it was already in good shape; he’s taken it to another level.”
Irwin said the past year “has been a huge enjoyment working with everybody in the environment. It gives me a lot more purpose when I go to work.” He said with Chartwells, the goal is “to serve up healthy and happy.”
He said he attended a meeting at the White County 100 Families Alliance “and it was great to be out there. I really enjoyed it, meeting other people in the community and learning ways to help the families.”
In addition to the increase in student meals served, Irwin said the food service has provided more than 1,250 meals for the homeless by donating surplus food.
From what I hear, the food is usually not very good so I hope it gets better. Also, I don't know really why the kids try to eat lunch. At the junior high they get about 30 minutes for lunch. By the time you stand in line, you hardly have time left to eat - if there is any food left once you get there. Kids can eat fast, but 30 minutes for lunch is kind of ridiculous.
