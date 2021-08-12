In a special meeting Thursday night, the Searcy School Board “approved a resolution that permits our administration to require that all students, staff and visitors to Searcy schools while indoors on our campuses, buildings and buses wear a face covering/mask that will cover the nose and mouth of the wearer.”
The district posted on its Facebook page that "currently, our county has 847 active cases, and has a 12-day infection rate of 61 per 10,000. The current positivity rate for White County sits at 14.1 percent. Hospital capacity in the area is thin, and local health-care offices report a shortage of qualified personnel to attend to patients."
The district said also that this requirement will remain in effect until Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s “health emergency declaration ceases.” The district posted that the board recognizes that legal proceeding related to Act 1002 are continuing and that Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s temporary injunction against the Legislature's mask ban may be appealed or stayed and that “the circumstances may change as to the constitutionality and enforceability of Act 1002."
The district posted background information concerning the state Legislature and Act 1002 of 2021, the law removing public school boards' ability to require masks. Fox, on Friday, Aug. 6, entered an "Order of Declaratory Relief and Preliminary Injunction," to block the state from enforcing it. The ban, signed into law by Hutchinson in April, is being challenged by lawsuits, including one from the Marion School District, where more than 900 staff and students were in quarantine at the end of last week because of a coronavirus outbreak since classes began.
Fox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including the argument that it discriminated between public and private schools. He issued the ruling hours after the Legislature adjourned from a special session called by Hutchinson to consider rolling back the ban for some schools because of rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Hutchinson said the change was needed to protect children under 12 who can't get vaccinated.
Searcy schools will have masks available in schools for anyone who wants one. Students are also welcome to bring a mask/face covering from home.
“We firmly believe that our mask requirement will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will keep our students and faculty safe,” the district posted on its page.
Searcy Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said if anyone had any questions to feel free to contact him by email or phone.
The district wrote that under the current guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, students who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms will not be required to quarantine even if they have been in close contact with an infected person. “When a student is in close contact, quarantine is not mandatory if both the infected person and close contact are wearing masks,” the district included in its post.
Some information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.
