Searcy School Board members went back to school last week, learning how to use a school board management software program on Chromebooks that will allow the board to move away from using paper documents for meetings.
The training program, BoardDocs, was done via video conference by a trainer in St. Louis. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart took part in the training with the five board members at their work session Wednesday, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sheena Williamson was also at the session.
The trainer told them that the BoardDocs website had been bookmarked for them by the school district on their computers and also would be available on the district’s website at some point to allow the public to see the board’s agenda.
Although the public will be able to see some information, the board members when they are logged in have an “executive view” with specific documents meant only for them.
BoardDocs also contains a section called “the library.” The trainer said it was an extra area where the school administration can give other information to the board and to the public.
The trainer used a safety plan as an example of something that might be a part of the library section. She said district newsletters are another example of what could be stored in the library.
Events can be a part of BoardDocs, too, such as upcoming board meetings being announced. The trainer told the board to think of the library as a file cabinet. BoardDocs has a dedicated search area that allows the opportunity to find information from past board meetings.
BoardDocs also will have a section where the public can learn a little about each of the board members, with it including their photo, some background information and their email addresses.
