The Searcy School Board has hired a search firm to help it find the district’s next superintendent, with Diane Barrett having submitted that she is retiring at the end of the school year.
The School Board approved the hiring of McPherson and Jacobson LLC out of Omaha, Neb., for $13,000 at a special meeting Monday night. This is the same search firm that helped the district in the search process for Barrett 11 years ago.
Representing the search firm, Bobby Lester and Dr. Ken James introduced themselves to the board. Lester reminded the board that he was involved in the search that resulted in Barrett’s hiring.
“I’m kind of familiar because I grew up in White County,” Lester said. “I was in education for 30 years as a biology, chemistry and physics teacher. Then I became an assistant principal and principal and director of secondary education, assistant superintendent and I was superintendent for the Pulaski County School District for 15 years. And then I retired and then in 2015, I believe it was, I came out of retirement and helped get the Jacksonville School District off the ground and stayed there for seven or eight months.
“I have been doing these searches since 2000 and the last few years I have been kind of idle. kind of enjoying my grandkids and letting Dr. James and other folks do them. Searcy is kind of home to me so I appreciate the opportunity to meet with you.”
Lester has a school named after him in Jacksonville, Bobby G. Lester Elementary School.
James said he is an Arkansas native, born in Batesville. He grew up there, but when he was 9 years old his family moved to California, he said, so his father, who was an educator, could make more money than he could in Arkansas at that time.
He finished growing up in southern California, in the San Diego area. He went to school there and then came back to Arkansas to attend Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, where he played baseball. When he graduated, he moved back to California and worked in the California educational system for 20 years.
“I was a teacher, a high school principal, assistant principal and assistant superintendent,” James said. “In 1993, I had the chance to return back to Arkansas and return to Batesville as superintendent and was there for six years. And then after Batesville, I moved to Van Buren as superintendent, then after Van Buren I went to Little Rock as superintendent. I did that for three years and after Little Rock, I went to Lexington, Ky., as superintendent.
“I had been in Lexington a year and the governor called and said, ‘Would you come back and serve as commissioner of education?’ And I came back and did that for five years, under two governors – Gov. [Mike] Huckabee appointed me and I was reappointed by Gov. [Mike] Beebe.”
He said after he “got enough of that position” he worked in the private sector, “working in governmental relations around the country with state school chiefs and governors.”
“For three years I did that, and after that I was president of Arkansas Advanced Initiative for Math and Science,” James said. “We had 70-some odd schools when I left that position.”
James said he started work doing searches two years ago. He said he very much wanted to stay involved in education.
James stressed to the board that it is not him or Lester who will hire the next superintendent.
“We are recruiters of people, recruiters of educators,” he said. “Bobby and I both know Arkansas education extensively. We know the atmosphere. We know the playing field. We know the players.
“We are very in tune with what is going on around the state and we stay in touch across the state. So we bring that to the table in terms of that process.”
James said their firm did 23 searches in Arkansas this last year and have several that are still going on. The last one the company did was for Conway and also are in the candidate stage at Wynne. He said the superintendent hire is very crucial and important.
There are four phases of the search process, James explained to the board. He said he understood the board would like to shoot for a culmination of the search process in March if at all possible, He said this all depends on when they get started with the process. Barrett’s last day is June 30.
James said the firm would need a minimum of two weeks after the closing date of the application before they could come back and meet with the board on “a slate of finalists.”
Phase 1 of the search involves establishing characteristics of the next superintendent, according to the board’s requirements. James said the board would identify those at a first meeting, where there would be a table session where each one of them would give him and Lester their criteria. After getting all these thoughts together, James and Lester put them together in written form with up to eight bullet points of key things the board is looking for.
These findings will be used to write the job description. A search calendar is also established during Phase 1. The board comes up with a date when it would like to be finished. During this phase, advertising venues for the superintendent job posting position will be determined.
Phase 2 has to do with stakeholder groups consisting of an administrative group, a teacher group, a classified group, a student group and a community group. Dates will be set with James and Lester to meet with those groups. Each group will get an hour meeting during the day and then during an evening, they will meet with the community group. The board members will recommend people to be in the community group.
All of these groups will be giving input on the qualities they want to see in the new superintendent and then Lester and James will take these suggestions to the board. Questions will be asked to group members: What is good about the Searcy community? What is good and strong about the Searcy School District? What are keys areas the superintendent must understand, the central areas of importance in the schools? James and Lester will put these answers in a written format and bring them to the board.
The groups also will get a chance to interview the finalists and give their views on them.
James said a lot of applications may come in toward the last minute because a lot of people wait to apply since they already have a good job and they are doing well and they need to protect themselves.
“A lot of people don’t want that public until it has to become public,” he said. “It will not become public information until you guys decide your finalists.”
Recruiting and tracking of the candidates also starts in this phase.
In Phase 3, the search firm does the formal evaluation and reference checks on all the applicants.
“I think Searcy will attract quite a few applicants,” James said. “I’d be surprised if you don’t.”
James said for the Conway job, there were 24 applications. Five of the candidates were presented and the board picked three finalists. He said the finalists would get a full day with the board, including dinner and a two-hour interview with the candidate. Interview questions will be developed by the board to be used in the two hour interview.
Phase 4 will be the selection of the applicants to be interviewed where Lester and James would give the board the recommended list of finalists. They will keep the board up to date on how many applications are coming in. They may present up to eight candidates for consideration as possible finalists.
Videos of the recommended candidates will be presented to the board. After viewing them, the board will decide whom they would like to interview. James said he and Lester will call the finalists that night after the board decides who its wants to interview.
School Board President Dr. Michael Liles asked about the final candidates and James said it becomes public information once the finalists are contacted to be interviewed.
The candidates are asked to include three references and then the search firm asks for three more. Once the references are contacted, they are asked to give the search term three more names of people to talk to about the candidate. James said they will also reach out to talk to more people that know the candidate.
“The people that we bring to you are completely vetted,” James said. “And the final candidate, the one you end up selecting that you offer a contract to, then there’s a complete criminal background check.
“Once you announce your candidates, everybody in the community is going to start looking people up and if we find something, that’s when we would tell you as the board president, in closed session.”
If someone is not brought to the board as a finalist and the board wants to bring someone else in for an interview, James said the board needs to tell them that.
Phase 5, which is optional, would cost an additional $1,500 and would involve the board sitting down and talking about performance objectives and how they want to see the first year go with the new superintendent, laying out a plan of action to use as a guide.
McPherson and Jacobson LLC also was used by the Riverview School District for its superintendent search, which led to Stan Stratton being hired earlier this year.
