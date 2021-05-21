Masks were removed Wednesday at the Searcy School Board meeting as the board approved of doing away with the school district’s mandate effective immediately, sparking applause from the audience.
“We are still going to encourage if you have not been vaccinated to wear a mask and continue, whether you have been vaccinate or not, to social distance and to follow other guidelines,” Searcy School District Superintendent Diane Barrett said.
School Board member Philip Williams made a motion to end the mask policy at the end of the year but it was amended when board member Dr. Chad Joice made the motion to end it immediately. Williams said he would go along with that and the board passed the amended motion. The school district's final day of classes is Thursday.
The board's decision means only two school districts in White County — Bald Knob and Bradford — still have COVID-19 mask mandates in place until the end of the school year. Calls to those districts confirmed that there has been no change in the policy.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended his statewide mask mandate at the end of March and the Beebe School Board followed suit two days later, making masks optional for the district's students and staff. The White County Central and Rose Bud school boards adopted similar policies, and Riverview and Pangburn followed suit over the next few weeks.
A day after the Searcy School Board made its decision, Hutchinson announced that the state’s public health emergency on the ongoing pandemic will expire May 30 due to a decrease in hospitalizations and the availability of coronavirus vaccines to much of the state’s population.
“[Arkansans] know what to do,” Hutchinson said. “It’s not a public health emergency. It is a maintenance of effort in terms of our vaccines and managing the pandemic.”
He also said Arkansans need to remain vigilant and aware of the threat of COVID-19.
An order providing additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to Arkansans in need is in jeopardy due to Hutchinson’s decision to end the health emergency. He said the state will work to find a solution to continue to provide needed SNAP benefits to Arkansans ahead of the expiration of his order addressing them in June.
He also announced an incentive for state executive branch agency employees to get vaccinated. Every executive branch state agency employee who receives at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, will receive a $100 bonus.
Eligible for the vaccine are over 25,000 state employees, according to Hutchinson. He said if Arkansas reaches its goal to have at least 70 percent of its employees vaccinated, the total cost of the incentive program would reach $3.6 million.
"We want the public to know we’re doing everything we can to make [state offices] safe and to have employees vaccinated,” Hutchinson said.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 36.36 percent of Arkansans 12 and up have been fully vaccinated, while another 10.07 percent have been partially immunized. In White County, 29.28 percent are fully vaccinated and 5.03 percent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved this month for children ages 12-16.
