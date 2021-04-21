The Searcy School Board has decided to join the Purple Star School Program, increasing the school district's commitment to provide services for military families, according to Superintendent Diane Barrett.
Barrett said at Monday's special meeting of the board that the district already has a military liaison who makes contact with military families and lets them know the services the district provides for them. However, becoming a Purple Star School comes with several additional requirements.
One of the things the district has to do is post on its website about military recognition. She said the district had "Purple Up Day" on April 15, where purple was worn to honor military families.
One of the other requirements was for the School Board to pass a resolution for the district to become a Purple Star school district. School Board member Philip Williams made the motion for the resolution and it passed.
The other thing Barrett said Searcy has to do is get the counselors trained to take part in this program, which, according to militarychild.org, "is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce and life ready."
The site says that 80 percent of children in U.S. military families, including an estimated 1.2 million active-duty "military-connected children," attend public schools. The Purple Star certification "signals that a school supports the social and emotional well-being of military kids adjusting to new schools and the absence of a parent during deployment."
Another resolution passed by the School Board on Monday concerned being involved in the White County Hazardous Mitigation Plan. Barrett said being involved has do with qualfying for Federal Emergency Management Agency resources.
"White County is updating their hazardous mitigation plan," Barrett said "and this resolution would be that we want to be a part of that plan."
Since the board approved the resolution, Barrett said a form will have to be filled out letting White County know of the district's involvement in the plan. In addition, Barrett said the district would not have to prepare its own plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.