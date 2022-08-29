The development of a 20-year city master plan for Searcy is entering the “community input phase,” with residents being asked to complete two surveys, one on parks and the other on active transportation, according to city officials
The first public meeting will be Oct. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St.
Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said Crafton Tull, the engineering firm hired by the city of develop the plan, is keeping track of the surveys and will update him occasionally as time goes on.
“We want as many people as possible to take these surveys. It is super important," Stafford said. "The direct feedback that Crafton Tull is using for their plan is based strictly on the surveys that they are going to publish, which right now there are two and the public meeting in October on the fourth.”
Mayor Kyle Osborne said Monday that city wants to “encourage the public to please get involved because this is where we are going forward and we want as much public input as possible. This is Searcy’s future. We need as many folks to be involved in this project as we can get.”
The Searcy City Council approved moving forward with the firm developing the 20-year plan in May. The areas covered in the plan will be infrastructure, active transportation and city parks.
Michelle Pugh, the city's contracted communications person, in a news release to The Daily Citizen said that city officials spent the last several months working with Crafton Tull to survey the current conditions of drainage, roadways, sidewalks, utilities, parks, trails, facilities and more. The process now moves to phase two.
“We are very excited to enter the community input phase of these planning efforts," Osborne said. “Our main goal with these efforts is to develop a plan that we can all get behind and work towards to improve our community.”
There will be more surveys in coming months. The goal of the first two surveys, according to Pugh, “is to understand how citizens are currently using active transportation and city parks, as well as how they would like to use them in the future.”
Stafford said the surveys “are extremely easy for citizens to complete and will allow us to gather input from a large number of people.”
Searcy residents may take the surveys at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SearcyParksMP1 and www.surveymonkey.com/r/SearcyActiveTransportation.
At the Oct. 4 meeting, residents will come together in an open house-type format with the opportunity to participate in a series of input exercises.
Pugh wrote that in addition to the public surveys and meetings, steering committees have been formed with members with experience in parks, active transportation and infrastructure.
Osborne said the active transportation part concerns things like bike trails, walk trails, hike trails and sidewalks.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission agreed in May to pay the parks portion of the 20-year master plan for the city. The request for $110,000 was from Osborne. The total cost of the work will be $335,000. It is estimated that the plan will take 12 to 15 months to complete.
“We are extremely excited about it," Osborne said concerning the 20-year plan. "It’s just expensive. It’s a 20-year plan. It gives us a road map, what the people in our community want to see in our community.”
Crafton Tull is sending monthly invoices based on the amount of work completed, according to information that came from the A&P Commission meeting in May. A&P Commissioner Tommy Centola said that he likes the fact that there is a lot of community involvement that will come with the 20-year plan and believes it will be a good things as long as the community gets out there and gets involved.
“It’s a great way for Searcy to grow and a lot of it is good quality of life,” Centola said. “People say that we will never be a tourist town and that’s probably right, but what’s wrong with making it a better city for the citizens?”
In a breakdown of costs in addition to the $110,000 for the parks plan, Crafton Tull said the Searcy infrastructure study is $125,000 and the active transportation plan is $100,000.
