White County’s 911 consolidation committee has made some “huge decisions,” according to County Judge Michael Lincoln, including the city of Searcy being ready to “relinquish” its police dispatch.
Lincoln told the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday that a second meeting was held Monday by the 911 committee, which now includes 10 members: Fairview Volunteer Fire Chief Bobby Spencer; Lincoln; White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown; Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne; Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez; Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan; White County Sheriff Phillip Miller; White County 911 Coordinator Amy Barnett; Bald Knob City Councilman Johnny Hodges; and Beebe City Councilman Jean Stark, a part-time Beebe police officer and also maintenance lead for the Beebe School District.
The members for the first committee meeting were all either Searcy or White County public officials (Osborne, Hernandez, Lincoln, Brown, Barnett and Miller).
White County and Searcy have the county’s two public safety answering points (PSAPs), but the state 911 board unanimously voted in August 2020 to approve distributing funding to 79 PSAPs statewide, requiring the consolidation of multiple PSAPs, including White County’s two. The decision is based on the 92nd General Assembly establishing Act 660, the Public Safety Act of 2019, in April 2019.
“We had great discussion, made some huge decisions that will be presented in our consolidation report to the state 911 committee,” Lincoln said of the committee meeting. “Some of the concessions that are in the works is that the city of Beebe is ready to dismantle their police dispatch, Bald Knob is in the process of doing that. We already dispatch for them 12 hours a day so it would just be a matter of them letting us do the whole 24 hours, but we do 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. [for Bald Knob] in White County. And then the city of Searcy is ready to relinquish their police dispatch so that we will have one 911 PSAP operating under one roof at what we call the 911 Center.
“We’re still gaining information from the state board as to how much revenue will be generated for White County. We’ve been told that if we take what we are currently getting and add to what Searcy is currently getting, White County would receive the full amount which is a little bit over a million dollars a year, I believe.”
Lincoln said his question that has been answered by the state 911 board was, “If you reduce from 125 PSAPS down to 79 PSAPS, it would appear that the funding for 79 would increase because you are reducing if from 125, so what happens to the increased pool of money? Is that going to be distributed equally out to the 79 PSAPS? Is it going to be based on call volume or is it going to be based on population?”
Lincoln said the county judges also received word – although he said he hadn’t verified it yet – that the state 911 board has signed a contractural agreement with AT&T statewide. “I just don’t know how they can do that,” he said.
He said from what he remembers only county judges could sign a contract like that. County Treasurer Janet Hibbitts said she believes that’s what the statute states.
Lincoln said the consolidation agreement needs to be filed with the state 911 board by Jan. 1, 2023, but full consolidation will not take place until Jan. 1, 2025.
“So once we get the agreement to the state 911 board and that’s approved, we will actually have a two-year period or at least a good one-year period of making that merger successful,” Lincoln said.
He reemphasized that the county 911 committee is not a board and has no true decision-making authority. “All they can do is make recommendations.”
“When the decisions are to be made, it will go through the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel Public Safety Committee to be brought to the full court,” Lincoln said. “If that committee decides to reinstate the 911 board, then it will be on the form of an ordinance that will be passed by the Quorum Court. Right know we are two PSAPs, we are moving toward consolidating to one PSAP.”
Lincoln said White County 911 dispatch “went down” three times last week, and switched to Searcy, which covered for the call center until it got back up operationally.
“I will tell you that that’s been my concern all along, is what happens when our one PSAP goes down? Who do we switch over to?” he said. “We will figure that out and when time comes we will be ready to go.”
