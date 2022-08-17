White County’s 911 consolidation committee has made some “huge decisions,” according to County Judge Michael Lincoln, including the city of Searcy being ready to “relinquish” its police dispatch.

Lincoln told the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday that a second meeting was held Monday by the 911 committee, which now includes 10 members: Fairview Volunteer Fire Chief Bobby Spencer; Lincoln; White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown; Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne; Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez; Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan; White County Sheriff Phillip Miller; White County 911 Coordinator Amy Barnett; Bald Knob City Councilman Johnny Hodges; and Beebe City Councilman Jean Stark, a part-time Beebe police officer and also maintenance lead for the Beebe School District.

