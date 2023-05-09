The cost of the new Searcy public library renovation should be known by the end of the month, according to Jan Smith, chairwoman of the fundraising committee.
“We’re hoping we can start with the renovations in June,” Smith told the Searcy City Council last Thursday.
“As of today, we have raised $5,416,169. That total includes $628,450 in unpaid pledges expected to be received over the next two to five years. Another pledge for $125,000 (not included in the total raised) is for the library’s outdoor pavilion. Last week the White County Quorum Court voted to give us $200,000. That was sponsored by Justice of the Peace Joel Pritchett. The amount from the county is in addition to the $500,000 given to the project in 2020.”
Right now, Smith said, there is more than $4,800,000 in the bank for the project, which includes some short-term CDs that will come due in August and September, yielding another $47,959 in interest by early October 2023. “We feel that that’s a good use of our donors’ contribution.”
The request for bids for the project was expected to go out this week. “We’re excited about that,” Smith said.
Faulkner congratulated the committee on its continued progress. “And we just want to say thank you to the Quorum Court for the additional money.”
Smith said the committee is also still raising money. “I go to the bank two or three times a week so money is still coming in, smaller donations but every bit helps.”
White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino added that those who would like to make donations “can go the the library website, whitecountylibraries.org,” to make it online. “If you don’t want to do that, you can bring a check to the library. We’ll take it anyway you want to give it. The fundraising is ongoing and we do have a website, you can go there and find information on how to give.”
At a committee of the whole meeting March 31 at the Carmichael Community Center, a handout from the library system showed the estimated cost of renovating the former Searcy Athletic Club on Skyline Drive into the Janett Crain Memorial Library to be $6 million. However, architect Barry Hoffmann and construction manager Adam Hart of Hart Construction said some deductive alternates would be added before the project was put out to bid.
“We did some pretty extensive walkthroughs on the building, just for us all to put our eyes on everything,” Hart said. Hoffmann asked the committee of the whole to tell them how far they wanted to go on the project as far as deductive alternates go.
“As funds come in, we can reintroduce those deductive alternates into the project but we want to get a number that you guys are OK to say, ‘Hey, when this number come in, we’re still marching ahead,’” Hoffmann said.
Councilman Dale Brewer said, “We really won’t know until we get the bids.”
City Attorney Will Moore asked Hart how long the bids would be good for once he receives them. Hart said that depends on what part of the project a bid is for. For example, “steel won’t hold their quote very long.”
Hart said what can be done is to ask that bidders keep their bid good for 30-45 days. He talked about having “a cafeteria list” of all the costs of the projects, concerning priorities.
