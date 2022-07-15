There has been $3.92 million raised toward the goal of $5.3 million for the Janett Crain Memorial Library, according to Friends of the Library Foundation Fundraising Committee Chairwoman Jan Smith.
Smith told the Searcy City Council on Tuesday that the renovation project at the former Searcy Athletic Club at 954 Skyline Drive has had 121 individuals, businesses and households donate.
“Right now, we are continuing to reach out to leaders in our community and visiting with them personally,” Smith said. “We have some outstanding asks out if they were to come in, we could have our goal reached, but hopefully by the end of the summer we can have those finalized and know how it’s going to turn out.”
The fundraising effort kicked off in February with businessman Larry Crain making a $2 million donation to the new Searcy public library, which will be named after his late wife.
Smith said she and the committee are looking forward to the “public phase” of the effort, where the fundraising will be open to all of the community. White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino said the public phase starts at 75 percent of the fundraising goal and she said they are “on the cusp on that.”
Smith mentioned “brick-naming opportunities and small-donation opportunities for citizens to get involved in.”
“A question we often get,” Smith said, “is ‘When are you going to start? When are you going to start? and we say, ‘When we get $5.3 million,” which is the estimated cost of the renovation.
Smith did say that the pool at the new location was being filled in this week.
Smith encouraged council members and others present at the council meeting to contact the committee if they knew anyone the committee could contact who may be interesting in helping in the fundraising effort.
“Jan, Willie [Abrams] and Darla Ino and Jean Ann Bell are all on this committee, and Paul Gardner, and they have done a tremendous amount of work and I really appreciate what they are doing,” said Councilman Logan Cothern, who serves on the library board. “They have put in hours and hours of work. They have really worked hard.”
Smith said Cothern also is “included in that work,” which kicked off in October 202 when the city was presented with the opportunity to purchase the Searcy Athletic Club to repurpose it as the new Searcy library at a price of $1.7 million, reported to be “approximately half its appraised value.” With the White County Public Library System’s help with half of the purchase price, the city moved forward with the purchase. The White County Quorum Court also approved $500,000 toward the renovation cost.
The board said the new facility will have 33,000 square feet, increasing the library capacity by 300 percent compared to the current Searcy Public Library at 113 E. Pleasure Ave. The new location will have 99 parking spaces.
An expanded children’s area with a separate children’s programming room will come with the renovation along with an expanded teen area with a special teen media/program room, a study room and a recording studio and an expanded adult section. A drive-through pickup window for library materials will be available.
There will be 25 “public access” computers and other designated places with charging stations and high-speed WiFi for those bringing their own laptops or electronic devices. A “Small Business and Career Center” with specialized resources will be in place for job seekers and entrepreneurs. Print, scan, copy and fax services will be offered. A U.S. Passport Office also will be on site.
According to information from the library board, the Arkansas Department of Commerce shows that 28 percent of White County residents do not have access to broadband internet and 14.8 percent, according to the U.S. Census, are living in poverty.
An outdoor pavilion with access to Yancey Park, located next to the library, is another planned feature.
Regarding meetings rooms, the largest will have a 90-person seating capacity. An expanded “genealogy/local history” room and an indoor walking track will be available for patrons, along with an art exhibit space.
A vendor-leased coffee shop will be another new service, plus a “Friends of the Library Room” for used book sales.
