Anyone looking to access information from The Daily Citizen dating from 1953-75 will soon have an easier way to do so thanks to a $4,000 grant received by the White County Public Library Friends Foundation from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino said the Searcy Public Library, 113 E. Pleasure Ave., will be hosting a program at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 to demonstrate the search tools now available with digital files of The Daily Citizen, covering the issues from July 1953 to December 1975.
The White County Historical Society’s monthly meeting will be running in conjunction with the library’s program, where attendees will have the hands-on opportunity to practice searching the digital files and to participate in a scavenger hunt. A limited number of laptops will be available or attendees may bring their own to use.
Ino said that the library has had newspapers available on “rolls of microfilm for many years.”
“Probably in the ’70s or ’80s that became a thing when the newspapers would be put onto microfilm so that you could keep it as a way to preserve and have access to those papers easier than to actually keep the papers,” she said. “So that was done and we have those rolls of film.”
She said when someone came in looking for something like a specific obituary, “what it would mean would we would get the roll of film out and then you would have to go page by page by page by page because if you don’t know the specific date, there’s no index.”
“There’s no index at all for those old newspapers, and so it becomes a very lengthy process,” Ino said. “Sometimes those obituaries are one part of the paper, sometimes, another part of the paper, and so through all the years that I have worked here, that’s always been a huge challenge, trying to find the information that somebody is looking for without an index for it.”
According to Ino, digitizing newspaper files is something going across the state now.
“I’ve noticed that the state archives is actually digitizing some other older newspapers so it is something that has become accessible now with technology,” she said. “There’s equipment now that can do that where you can take the microfilm and make a digital file for a roll, so that is what’s happening.
“We are sending them to a company called Scanning America Inc. and that’s one service that they provide, that microfilm and turn them into digital files.” The company is in Lawrence, Kan.”
She said the microfilm will still be available, too, “so we will have the files in two formats (including a searchable PDF format).”
“We actually have a fairly new machine that is a better machine than what we used to have now to where we can look at it that way,” Ino said, “but with the PDF file we are actually able to do a search on each file. We can have a search box where we can put in a keyword or a last name and it will basically highlight that word that we can skip through and it will take us to each instance of that name as it occurs in that file. It really speeds up the process of trying to find something within the paper.”
Ino said the state archives actually have older reels that can be copied as well. “We never have had [those],” she said. “The Daily Citizen actually goes back to 1927. At the state archives, you can purchase those microfilm reels from 1927 up to ‘53, what we have, so I was able to purchase those reels of the older ones that we did not have and I have sent those off and we’re having those digitized. We may have them back by the end of the month, I’m not real sure. By the first of next month, the date will actually go back to 1927; we will have available as digital versions, 1927-1975.”
Having the archives available is “definitely something that is unique to us, and that’s what makes it important,” Ino said. “A library with a local history, that is the one area of the library you won’t find anywhere else; that’s is information. And having that public access to it, I think, is crucially important. Best sellers and things you will find across the state but local history, there’s only those few places that have any interest to it and access to it, so that’s important.”
Championship articles and pictures, wrecks and anniversaries are all things people come looking for in the archives, Ino said. “Like the tornado of 1952; it’s not just obituaries, it’s all kinds of information and it actually opens up so many opportunities having this. A teacher might want to come and do a program on something and she can come and find what happened in history or whatever.”
“There’s lots of ways that film can be used and the search function just makes it so much easier to pinpoint activities or events. Of course, the White County Historical Society is very excited about it. It is really wonderful. It is something I have wanted for so long. It came up on my email that the Arkansas Humanities Council said they had a grant opening and to apply so I started looking at it and thought to get that would be so great. We went forward with it and they got it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.