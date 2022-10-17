Anyone looking to access information from The Daily Citizen dating from 1953-75 will soon have an easier way to do so thanks to a $4,000 grant received by the White County Public Library Friends Foundation from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino said the Searcy Public Library, 113 E. Pleasure Ave., will be hosting a program at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 to demonstrate the search tools now available with digital files of The Daily Citizen, covering the issues from July 1953 to December 1975.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.