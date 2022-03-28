The latest mural being painted by artist Jason White on a building on East Race Avenue, “kind of a Searcy postcard,” is going to be featured all year, according to the 1998 Bald Knob High School graduate.
White, who was working on the mural Monday, said that “it’s the typical postcard mural that people do.”
Although murals on the building at Race Avenue’s intersection with Oak Street are normally changed every quarter, he said from what he understands there is going to be some sort of remodel taking place in the building. Rather than have it look like an empty building, “we are going to put something on the window to make it look pretty for the rest of the year, so this one will be up all year long until they decide what they are going to use the building for probably.”
The words on the mural will be “Welcome to Searcy.”
“We got a sky background,” White said. “We’re going to have trees and make it look like a forest. There is a rock that a lot of people are familiar with called Bee Rock out at [Camp] Wyldewood park. I guess it’s a great photo op. You can see the Red River from there. In the spot on the corner, we are going to have the giant rock there and you will be able to see a little bit of the river in the background. The art background is just going to be trees and sky.”
Also included of the new mural will be what White said was the KWCK 99 radio building at the end of Spring Street, the Harding University swing and the Rialto Theater.
What drivers may have noticed on the building is what White calls a “doodle grid” on the windows. “So what I do is the whole window is covered in this. I step back. I use my iPad. I sketch out everything on my iPad and then whenever I come up here, I can go like from this number two down to this square to the top of that triangle then it cuts across the bottom of that triangle. It gives me a perspective.
“The whole thing is going to look like a solid postcard whenever it’s all done.” The doodle grid is “basically to use as my guideline,” White said.” Weather permitting, the mural should be completed this week.
Addressing the job satisfaction that comes with painting a mural the whole city can look at as drivers pass by it, White said. “It’s a honor to be able to do it and I hope people love it and appreciate it like we think they do.”
As he was growing up, White said all he was doing was drawing and sketching so he has been “an artist as long as I remember.”
“I have known all along I was supposed to do that,” he said. “I always ran from that, like I thought, ‘Can you really make a living as an artist?’ I always let fear kind of rob me of that, so the jobs I took I followed money instead of my passion.
“First Security Bank was one of the first ones to ask me if I wanted to paint some windows for them and it was actually at their banks. I was doing the logos at their banks so that kind of started it all. The first year, I think I did four banks. I think I did 28 banks the next year. It grew. I think this is my sixth year doing it [murals and windows] full time. This kind of combines the two [his current project].”
Talking about his other projects coming up, White said he has ones in Batesville, Dumas, Fordyce and Jacksonville. He said they were all different themes. “All city murals. The one in Jacksonville is kind of a special one. It’s a military family children’s support mural. That one is going to be super exciting to do. I’m hoping to start that one here in the next few weeks. Batesville, I am hoping to start next week actually and Fordyce.”
The Searcy postcard mural will be about the standard size of a mural, White noted. “The difference is with it being a window, I actually paint it three times. One layer of paint you can see through. This makes it look more like a decal and like a solid mural. Basically, the first cover is the sketch and then it is painted solid white and then I do all the fill in colors, so that’s the second time. That fill color I do a second time, so it actually has two layers of color, so it has one layer of base coat, two layers of color and then I do all the outline all of it so it is basically three or four times painted. It takes a little time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.