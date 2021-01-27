The Searcy Police Department is hoping to be able to increase opioid awareness and training that has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Maj. Brian Wyatt.
School Resource Officers help get the drug prevention message out in the schools, Wyatt said. “We have the Smart Choices Better Chances Program and we are currently looking in to D.A.R.E [Drug Abuse Resistance Education] and trying to find a class.”
“With 2020 and COVID, a lot of the standard training that is available has been shut down, canceled, postponed, whatever the case may be, but we are looking into the training for D.A.R.E. because we want to get some of our school resource officers trained and get that program going,” he said. “We are actually working on another grant for a community outreach program for more opioid awareness and we’ve got some other things in the works we are going to be announcing in the not-so-distant future.”
