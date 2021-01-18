Public information officer Sgt. Todd DeWitt said the Searcy Police Department is teaming up with Hospice Home Care for a “Love Drive.”
It will be held Feb. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the police station parking lot at 101 N. Gum St.
He explained the event is a collection of food and essential items for the Spreading Smiles Pantry. The items will be distributed to area hospice patients and family caregivers.
Some of the items being requested include nonperishable foods, canned foods, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, lotion, shave gel, household cleaning supplies, extra-long twin sheets that fit hospital beds, toilet paper, bath towels and wash cloths.
Those who want to contribute financially may go to wwwTributeOfLife.com and give online by selecting Searcy Love Drive.
