A week after a runner was abducted and killed in Memphis, the Searcy Police Department has announced that it has set up morning patrols on the city’s bike trails.

Police Chief Steve Hernandez and Lt. Todd Wells were riding together in a golf cart Friday morning, patrolling the bike trail across from Berryhill Park. Searcy police officers will be be out on the trails Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m., concentrating on the trail from Berryhill Park to the area behind the Searcy football stadium (ending at Jayson Street). The total distance is 2.2 miles one way.

