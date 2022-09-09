A week after a runner was abducted and killed in Memphis, the Searcy Police Department has announced that it has set up morning patrols on the city’s bike trails.
Police Chief Steve Hernandez and Lt. Todd Wells were riding together in a golf cart Friday morning, patrolling the bike trail across from Berryhill Park. Searcy police officers will be be out on the trails Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m., concentrating on the trail from Berryhill Park to the area behind the Searcy football stadium (ending at Jayson Street). The total distance is 2.2 miles one way.
“We picked this time frame for those that may go for a run/walk after dropping their kids off at school,” Hernandez said. “The reason why we’re announcing times, as you can see we are out here today, is so runners can schedule. It’s not necessarily the only time we’re going to be out here.
“Since we have actually put this out on Facebook Thursday, we’ve had multiple officers and detectives say, ‘Hey, can we just go out there at random times and do this?’ And I said, ‘Of course, that would be great.’ So there’s going to be times besides the scheduled times that we’re going to have officers and detectives out. If nothing else, it’s a good, get out of the office and get some fresh air and just look for anything suspicious on these bike trails.”
Eliza Fletcher, 34, a pre-kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis and mother of two, went missing last week while she was running close to the University of Memphis. Her body was found Monday in a Memphis neighborhood behind a vacant duplex. She was seen on surveillance video being forced into a sport utility vehicle.
Authorities have charged 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, 38, with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping. U.S. marshals arrested Abston on Saturday after police reportedly found DNA evidence on a pair of sandals near where Fletcher was seen last.
Abston pleaded guilty in 2001 to especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery and served 20 years of a 24-year sentence. He was released in November 2020.
Asked if the Searcy Police Department ever received complaints from runners being bothered while they are out, Hernandez said, “We had somebody that was on a motor scooter of some sort who was out here, I guess. He was called in as acting in some sort of suspicious manner and, of course, one of our officers got into a little bit of a chase with him out on the bike trail across from Berryhill Park.”
He said that disturbance happened this year. “We are aware of the bike trails and the security that’s needed out here. This is something we’ve been talking about for a while. With Memphis happening, clearly it’s not something we want happening here.”
Hernandez said that those who are using the trails or exercising elsewhere need to “make sure you’re aware of your surroundings.”
“You definitely want to have some reflective clothing if you‘re going to run at night or early in the morning,” he said. “Make sure you carry your phone with you. Some people don’t carry a phone. I know fanny packs aren’t the most fashionable thing. I think they’re making a comeback. Put your phone in your fanny pack.
“If you can go to the local store and get some pepper spray of some sort, something to help defend yourself and know how to use it and where it’s at. It’s just like a police officer having a gun belt with all the tools on it. You’ve got to know your tools and if you’re going to carry pepper spray, make sure you know how to use it. The main thing is being aware of your surroundings.”
