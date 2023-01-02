JL Tillett took a circuitous route to becoming a Searcy police officer, working in the family business, running his own business, being an animal control officer, very briefly selling insurance and working in dispatch first.

Tillett, a 1988 graduate of Searcy High School who has been an officer since 2015, is the Searcy Police Department’s Officer of the Year for 2022. The award is voted on by all of the department’s employees. It was presented during the department’s Christmas party Dec. 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.