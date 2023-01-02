JL Tillett took a circuitous route to becoming a Searcy police officer, working in the family business, running his own business, being an animal control officer, very briefly selling insurance and working in dispatch first.
Tillett, a 1988 graduate of Searcy High School who has been an officer since 2015, is the Searcy Police Department’s Officer of the Year for 2022. The award is voted on by all of the department’s employees. It was presented during the department’s Christmas party Dec. 15.
“Cpl. Tillett has proved to be a respected leader within our department,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said. “It’s been fun watching him grow throughout his career. He has a bright future with the Searcy Police Department.”
Last Friday on Tillett’s 53rd birthday, he sat down with The Daily Citizen to reflect on his years of service.
He said receiving the award “was unexpected. I am very appreciative because to me, it’s not me, it’s what everybody around me is doing and our shift, our team pretty well builds each other up all the time. We’re really good about that.”
Tillett, who said JL is his name not initials, said he originally joined the department in February 2013 as an animal control officer and then in April 2014, he went into working dispatch. “Then December of 2015, I became an officer.”
Asked when wanting to be a police officer entered his mind, Tillett said, “I never really thought that I would be an officer or would want to be an officer but I’m going to tell you, after 9-11 … at that time, I was working with my folks in the store at Tillett’s Paint and Wallpaper here in Searcy. I worked there for a dozen years until they retired back in 2011. When they retired, we closed the store down.”
At that time, Tillett said he actually ran his own business for a year, similar to what was being done at the family store with art supplies and window coverings.
When 2013 came around, Tillett said he got the animal control officer job and “loved it, absolutely loved it.”
“I’ve had a lot of people call who were absolutely scared to death of them [dogs] but most of the time there has only been one or two dogs I had to deal with over that time until now” that he wouldn’t want to be in the same room with,” he said. Most of the time, he said when animal control gets a call about a vicious dog, the dog is “just as happy as can be” or is skittish and wants to stay away. “It’s either one of the two, you are either going to get licked or jumped on or they’re going to run off.”
After working in animal control, there was a three-month time frame that Tillett said he was going to try to sell insurance because he thought there might be more money in it. But he said insurance sales did not work for him. He called the Searcy Police Department and asked if he could have his job back.
In April 2014, he went back to work for the department working in dispatch, but “I had some real reservations because I hate talking on the phone anyway and that job in there is crazy. In there you are on two to three phones at one all the time almost plus listening to 911 calls.”
As far as working night shift goes, Tillett said the calls that come in are typically “crazier or more urgent it seems like. A lot of the daytime calls are simple, like unlock vehicles or assist somebody to do something or answer a question. There are still those urgent calls that come in but during night shift, it seems like most of the calls are a little bit more urgent.”
Tillett said Eric Webb was the chief at the time and Tillett already let him know he wanted to be a police officer. “He came into dispatch one night and just kind of sat down in the chair and we were just chit-chatting a bit, and he said, ‘So, do you still want to be an officer,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I do.’ He said, ‘All right, we’ll make that happen’ and he got up and walked out. Next thing I know I’m an officer.”
Tillett went to the police academy in Camden for his training. When the first day of being an officer came, he said, “There’s a little bit more anxiety.”
However, he said that when you’re a new officer and do a traffic stop on your own, you’ve got three officers pulling up behind you making sure that you’re OK. “That’s one thing that’s really good about our guys, everybody is backing each other up, trying to make sure everybody stays safe.”
Tillett said what gives him more satisfaction than anything “is going on some of these little mundane calls that we get, whether it’s changing a tire or if you see somebody stuck in the middle of the road, they can’t get their vehicle started, they can’t do anything to pay you for it and we aren’t going to take a penny anyway. ... It is not going to make me happy to throw somebody in jail. It just doesn’t. It gives me more satisfaction to help somebody in their day, not necessarily feel better but if they are having a problem and we can help them solve it some way, it’s always nice.”
Tillett said he has gone from patrolman to corporal in the department and the next step would be sergeant. He has been a corporal since January 2021. “It’s more on the level of a patrolman but when sergeant is out of pocket or whatever, I step in. Like today, he’s on vacation and I handle that role.”
Tillett said it is fun to be able to grow with the department and there is always something an officer can learn. “One of the guys on this shift helped restart the negotiation program. We have a few of us that will be involved. Four or five of us have jumped into that and have done some schooling to help us do better with that.
Questioned about if he ever would like to be a police chief, Tillett said, “That’s an interesting question. Sometime I feel like it would be a great job; sometimes I think it’s almost too politically pulled, but then again, our chief right now is doing an excellent job with it and nothing I see him doing up here appears to have anything to do with politics, so he’s doing great.”
He said the chief’s position has to worry about what the mayor and the City Council are thinking, but “in the positions we are in, it comes pretty well from the chief. The mayor is not over here telling us what to do and that kind of thing.”
Advice for becoming a police officer from Tillett includes asking about doing a ride-along with an officer. “Ask officers some questions: ‘What would you do in this situation?,’ ‘What would you do in that situation?’” He said there are officers who want to watch traffic and go after traffic violators and others who want to watch businesses and make sure they are not being broke into or watch neighborhoods. There are others who do well talking with teens or senior citizens.
“A lot of times you have the same types of things that come up, but every situation is a little different,” Tillett said.
Tillett talked about the time required to train at the shooting range. “I am extremely grateful to be able to do this job. Before I got here I would have never thought this would be my dream job now.”
Tillett said he is the coordinator for field officer training. He said the department has several FTOs who are assigned to the new officers. He said he also does a little bit of security work on the side.
As far as what he like to do in his off time, Tillett said “a little of everything. I do a little bit of woodworking. I just started building tiny small campers so I do that kind of on the side. I built myself one that fits in a 5-by-8[-foot] trailer. I can take it off and put it back on. I am going to probably start building some teardrop trailer because they seem to be popular with hunters. It is basically a rolling bed is what they are. Then they got a little hatch on the back that will hold a kitchen type thing.”
Tillett and his wife, Michelle, just celebrated their 33rd anniversary and they have four daughters: Emily, Avery, Ashley and Erin.
