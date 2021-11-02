The Searcy Police Department is seeking information related to a shots fired call Monday afternoon from the Briarwood Apartments at 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway.
"No one was hit or injured when officers arrived to a shots fired call yesterday around 2:14 p.m.," Lt. Todd Wells said Tuesday. He said the Criminal Investigation Division was called out to help with the investigation when witnesses were found and shell casings were located.
"An unoccupied suspect vehicle was later located, towed and awaiting a search warrant for detectives to continue their investigation," Wells said. "No arrests have been made yet."
He said a motive for the shooting is uncertain and it's "obviously an ongoing investigation at this time."
Wells said the department is working two other similar shots fired incidents from the same location, one Oct. 21 around 2 a.m. and the other Sunday around 11:23 p.m.
"Each time no one has been hit or injured," he said. "Shell casings were found those times and processed as evidence. We believe the shots fired calls there are all related and are working hard in completing the investigations. Unusual in particular with the latest is the time of day (broad daylight)."
Anyone with information on this incident should call (501) 268-3531. "You can remain anonymous," Wells said.
