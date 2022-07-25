“We want zero,” Searcy Police Department Assistant Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt told a crowd of around 300 Friday at the city’s first Recovery Picnic. “Zero overdoses and zero fatalities, and we are working towards that and it’s going to happen one day.”
The picnic, organized by Kelli McHughes, peer recovery specialist for the department, was held at Berryhill Park. National Weather Service forecaster Jeff Hood said the temperature for the event was 99 to 100 degrees at the start and stayed in the upper 90s throughout.
Wyatt predicted the turnout could double for the next one and he said he can’t imagine what years two, three and four are going to bring as far as picnic participants.
“Last year in Searcy,” Wyatt said, “we had 35 overdose cases that we investigated; unfortunately, eight of those were fatalities. This year, we’re already halfway through the year and that number has dropped to five overdose cases and two fatalities. Tell me she’s [McHughes] not making a difference.”
Wyatt was the first speaker and said, ”We started this program two-plus years now – Kelli has been with us about two years now – we started doing what nobody else in the state had done, and we realized in Searcy and in this area that jail is not the solution, we’ve got to do something else, we’ve got to help people.
“Everyone deserves a chance and unfortunately, there’s some people that don’t know where to look for that chance, they don’t know where the resources are at. And thank God he put Kelli on this earth and gave her the experiences that he gave her and gave her the opportunity to come to us and the opportunity to hire her and bring her to our department.”
Wyatt said McHughes is “making a difference that is unbelievable and we’re setting a bar for the rest of the state to look at. We’re challenging the other agencies, the other police departments to say, ‘Hey, we can do that too and we can make a difference in our communities, and that’s what we want to see and everyone of you out here is an example of that. Tell me this program is not making a difference. Our goal is to get to zero on those numbers.”
Those in attendance who were in recovery were given the chance to fill out their “clean dates” and participated in a “recovery walk” around the stage while music played.
Mayor Kyle Osborne told the crowd, “I know where you guys and coming from, I really do,” referencing the 30 years he spent working for the Searcy Police Department, retiring as chief. “It’s tough. It’s tough out there. Thank goodness for people like Kelli; hopefully we are making some progress in Searcy.”
Osborne signed a proclamation, proclaiming July 22 as “Recovery Out Loud Day” in Searcy and pledging that the city will continue to work closely with emergency and medical services, law enforcement, the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the Arkansas Peer Specialist Program and neighborhoods across the city.
Recovery stories
Three “recovery stories” were told. The first one from county resident JT Williams, who said he “was born into a family of addicts.”
“I can remember growing up my dad was am alcoholic. It was real tough,” Williams said. “It really started when I was about 13, I moved up here to Arkansas. My cousin, he was making drugs and selling drugs so I was introduced to meth by him and I started selling it, started using it and it progressively got worse.
“I was in trouble, in and out of jail. By the time I was 18, I caught my first real charge and did two years behind bars, and I thought that was going to be the end of it but it wasn’t and the first thing I did when I got out was to get back to using, hanging out with those old people, places and things.”
Williams said he knew he had to do something different but continued using drugs even though he got married in 2014.
“So my active addiction really took off after I got divorced, that’s when I first tried to kill myself,” Williams said. “I OD’d [overdosed] and I remember waking up in the hospital, telling myself I needed to do something different. I was 27 then. That wasn’t it for me, either. I went back out and started using again and got another charge and ended up in jail another two years, got out and said something had to be different and moved back to Arkansas.”
Williams said when he overdosed, it “was the closest I ever come to dying,” but that year was also when he met McHughes when he “woke up in jail.”
“She was up there and told me how this lady called the cops because they thought I was dead and I was dead, mentally, spiritually, physically,” he said. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore. It had been a long rough road and it didn’t seem to get better. It only seemed to get worse.”
He said he would stop using for a little bit but he would always go back to the same thing “until my clean date 5-27-21. Kelli got me into a recovery house and I haven’t looked back.”
Six months into his recovery process, William said he lost his grandmother and a week before his “year clean date, my dad passed away, and that was the hardest things I experienced and I knew I was going to go back to using, but I hung around positive people, I hung around my peers, I hung around family that I had drawn together in Narcotics Anonymous and they reached out and were there for me this whole time.”
“I made my year clean date and I gave my mom my one-year clean date coin for my dad to be buried with his ashes and I kept moving forward,” Williams said.
He said this was the first time sharing his story outside a room where he knew everybody. “I ain’t running from the police no more. Today, I can actually speak out in front of cops instead of hiding from them.”
The second recovery story came from another county resident, Kyle Heffington, who said he wasn’t going to go to far into his past because “all we really need to know about the past is that I used to live and I lived to use; that was just my lifestyle.’
“Six months ago, me and my wife were living in a house with no water and no electricity,” Heffington said. “We were struggling to keep our kids warm. Her mother had just passed away and it was a hard time for me and her both and we were stuck in our addiction. It got so tiring and we had a newborn baby in the middle of all that; he is 6 months old now.
“The night before me and my wife went to jail, we were in the middle of moving from one house in Beebe to the next house. After her mother passed away, her house was getting put up for auction. I was sitting on my bed and stared at this picture my daughter and son had colored and it was two police officers, and I stared at this picture from the corner of my bed for two hours and had a big vibration. I know this means something and before I found that picture I threw my hands up, I had tears rolling down on my face and I said, ‘God, come into my life, I’m tired of this life. I want something different.’”
He said he feared for the worst and was planning on taking his life. After he stared at the picture, Williams said his “drug dealer’s door got kicked in and they found 37 grams of methamphetamine and Williams and his wife went to jail. Looking back, he said he knew this was his “surrender moment.”
Williams said he spent some of his jail commissary money on a Bible and it “really got me through.” He said McHughes got him into recovery housing in Clarksville, and that McHughes “has been a blessing.”
Through Narcotics Anonymous, Williams said he started finding his balance and worked toward getting his General Educational Development certification. Williams said he found a job making $12.50 per hour and worked there for two months and is now starting a new position at Tyson’s where he will be making $23 per hour. “That’s what recovery does. It’s amazing. Recovery is possible and recovery out loud is for me.”
McHughes spoke last. She took a seat and faced the crowd, saying “I’m a person in long-term recovery. I have used since I have been about 14 or 15 years old. My family was very physically, mentally and emotionally abusive and I can remember walking through life real angry about that. I had love and hate mixed up. I thought love was violent.”
McHughes said her addiction started out with “drinking and smoking a little bit of weed.” She said they are called “gateway drugs” and she believes that “there is always going to be someone else getting higher and higher and doing something more.” She said she remembers meeting “the dope man when I was like 22 years old.” McHughes said she started doing meth and did that every day for about a year and then “started using a needle in 1992.”
Most of the time, McHughes said she was staying in abandoned houses with no lights and no water. She recalled using the neighbor’s water hose at 3 o’clock in the morning, doing anything to get by.
McHughes said she had been to several treatment centers and tried to “get clean several times.” She said she was taken to a church and decided that “the enemy was living inside her.” McHughes remembered that she was crying and met “an awesome lady who told me to go back and read Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.”
At one point, McHughes said she remembers being on her grandfather’s couch, “frozen in fear.” She went to a treatment center and said she works hard on herself every day.
“The life I live today, I never in a million years would have believed that this would be my life today,” she said. “I remember begging God, ‘Please take me out of here or give me the courage to do it myself.’ I asked him for death and he gave me life.”
Looking back to the couch, she said, “I feel like I died alive.”
McHughes broke into tears, saying, “I wasted a whole year of my life thinking I wasn’t good enough to be here. I am worthy and I do deserve to have good. We are worthy. We can get clean.
“I’m super grateful for the Searcy Police Department, how we’ve all come together as a family. The Searcy Police Department is the first one to get the grant in. I’m the first peer that they’ve hired. We made history – there’s never been another picnic for us and law enforcement and we’re all here together for the same cause. We want to see people live. We’re tired of seeing people die. I learned since I’ve been clean that courage in not the absence of fear but it’s our ability to walk through it, and that’s why I’m here.”
