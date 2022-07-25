'Recovery Picnic' draws crowd to Berryhill

Those in recovery had the chance to fill out their “clean dates” on posters at Searcy’s first Recovery Picnic held Friday at Berryhill Park and then take part in a “recovery walk” to show how long they have been clean from using drugs.

 Photos by Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

“We want zero,” Searcy Police Department Assistant Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt told a crowd of around 300 Friday at the city’s first Recovery Picnic. “Zero overdoses and zero fatalities, and we are working towards that and it’s going to happen one day.”

The picnic, organized by Kelli McHughes, peer recovery specialist for the department, was held at Berryhill Park. National Weather Service forecaster Jeff Hood said the temperature for the event was 99 to 100 degrees at the start and stayed in the upper 90s throughout.

