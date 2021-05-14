The Searcy Police Department will once again be part of a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign, starting next week, according to Sgt. Todd DeWitt, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department.
DeWitt said the campaign goes along with the Memorial Day holiday and will run from Monday through June 6.
"We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers," DeWitt said. "It's not just a safe thing to do — it's the law."
DeWitt said during the campaign, Searcy police will be working with other law enforcement officers across state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers.
"Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash," DeWitt said. "We see the results of not wearing a seatbelt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented."
According to the NHTSA, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2019. In that same year, 55 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.-5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belt.
One focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign will be nighttime enforcement. In Searcy, the maximum penalty for a seatbelt violation is $65.
"You may think you're safe in a certain vehicle, or on a certain road, but the truth is you're safest when you buckle up, no matter what," DeWitt said. "Unfortunately many families are suffering because their loved ones refused to follow this simple step."
