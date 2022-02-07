It may not be as polar in late February as it was during last week’s winter storm, but Searcy police officers and other community members are once again ready to take the plunge for Special Olympics, according to Lt. Todd Wells.
Wells said the department’s 2022 polar plunge is set for Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at the pool at Sunrise Extended Stay, 3109 E. Race Ave. Registration begins at 9 a.m. that day. He said those participating are encouraged to wear costumes to add to the fun, mentioning that in the past some have taken the plunge wearing superhero costumes.
“The polar plunge is a statewide fundraising event for Special Olympics Arkansas held throughout the month where participants get donations to qualify to jump into a freezing pool of water,” Wells said. “Yes! You heard that right, you have to qualify to be able to jump into freezing water!”
Wells said several agencies/organizations put on a polar plunge. “It’s kind of a competition within agencies to see who can help raise the most money for Special Olympics and get the most participation out of their department. Our goal as a department is to raise as much money as we can during the Polar Plunge, which is just another way we love to fully support Special Olympics.”
This event, according to Wells, helps get the year started for the department.
“We have officers going to work the Winter Games and the Law Enforcement Torch Run Kick-Off Conference at the end of February and then come back for our polar plunge,” he said.
Wells said anyone can participate, or “plunge,” with a minimum $50 donation per plunger. He said this gets the person who enters an official plunge T-shirt, and there are cash prize opportunities through a raffle this year for plungers who raise the most money.
As for the grand prize, there will be three $1,000 giveaways drawn at the conclusion of plunge season. There also will be instant winners, with someone winning $250 at each polar plunge location.
Those who raise $250 in donations get the T-shirt plus a plunge towel and three raffle tickets. For $500 collected in donations, the number of raffle tickets increases to seven, in addition to the shirt and towel. Those raising $750 get 15 raffle tickets and the $1,500 donation level will get participants 25 raffle tickets.
If any member of the community would like to donate to an officer for the plunge or just the Polar Plunge itself, they can come by the Searcy Police Department at 101 N. Gum St. Checks are to be made out to Special Olympics. Searcy Police Officer John Aska has put a link on his Facebook page for donations.
Aska “has really taken the reins on our volunteerism with Special Olympics, helping coordinate all of the fundraisers we do during the year – local games, the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Winter Games, Summer Games, you name it,” Wells said. “If it’s got something to do with Special Olympics, he’s involved.”
The goal this year for the Searcy plunge is to try to raise $10,000.
