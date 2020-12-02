The Searcy Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Country Meadows Apartments at 909 Holmes Road.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired and when they arrived on the scene, found an unresponsive black man with what appeared to be gunshots wounds to his body. The male was declared dead at the scene.
Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said Wednesday afternoon a suspect was taken into custody and was being questioned.
“Family members are still being notified, therefore there will be no identification released,” Hernandez said. “As more details are available, they will be released at that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.