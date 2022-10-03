The Searcy Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting.
The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Meadow Lake Apartments on Meadow Lake Circle, according to Lt. Todd Wells. “When officers arrived, they located the victim, Lacie McKenzie, 18, of Searcy, who’d been shot in the foot and hit over the head with an object. Officers applied a tourniquet to McKenzie’s leg to help stop the bleeding.”
Wells said “officers applied a tourniquet to McKenzie’s leg to help stop the bleeding” and the teenager was taken by ambulance to Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
“Our Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene and took over the investigation,” he said. “We have been able to talk to a couple people of interest but not made an arrest at this time. All indications are this was an isolated incident happening over an argument.”
Anyone with information about the shooting can call (501) 268-3531. Wells said the caller can remain anonymous.
Another shooting back in May at apartments on South Elm Street has led to a Searcy 31-year-old officially being charged with seven counts of committing a terroristic act.
According to the warrant issued for Antionio Markeal Young at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, he also was charged with class D felony battery in the second degree in addition to the class B felonies, and felony with firearms enhanced penalties. No court date had been set as of Monday, and Young was not in custody.
According to Searcy Police Department Detective Tim Smith, officers found a shooting victim lying on the sidewalk in front of an apartment when they responded to a shots-fired call around 3:31 p.m. May 15. The victim had “a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.” Before being taken to the hospital by ambulance, the alleged victim reportedly said, “Tony shot me.” Officers later identified the shooter as Young.
A second alleged victim reportedly said she and the first alleged victim had been arguing when he “took her phone and called Young to come over and see it he wanted to take up for her.” A few minutes later, Young reportedly came over and the first alleged victim “went outside and then came back inside with a gunshot wound to his leg.”
The second alleged victim reportedly said “several rounds” were then “fired through her window.” The second alleged victim’s 9-month-old son was also in the apartment, but “was upstairs and uninjured.” The first alleged victim reportedly said “they retreated to the kitchen” when the shorts were fired through the window.
Smith wrote that there was blood trailing from the apartment entrance to the kitchen. He also found seven .40-caliber bullet holes in the window and seven casings on the sidewalk. A loaded shotgun was found in a bedroom closet “with wet blood on it,” but there was no evidence that it “had been recently discharged.”
Young was found by the White County Sheriff’s Office at a residence on Arkansas Highway 267 South and brought to the police department for questioning. A .40-caliber handgun was found in his vehicle under the driver’s seat.
Young reportedly denied having been at the Stone Gate Apartments, but after being told that the handgun had been found in his vehicle, admitted to going to the apartments because the first alleged victim “was talking about harming” the second one. Young reportedly said the alleged victim told him, “I have something for you and her, too,” and “had a cameo shotgun sitting outside the house.”
Young reportedly said he hid behind his vehicle when the alleged victim “grabbed the shotgun,” then he fired twice after the alleged victim “aimed the gun down at him.” When the alleged victim closed the door but “came back out again,” Young said “he fired 13 more shots while taking cover.”
There also was a reported shots-fired situation near Bald Knob on May 22 that has led to a class D felony aggravated assault charge being officially filed against Samantha L. Bright, 51, of Bald Knob. No court date had been set as of Monday in this case, either.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis of the sheriff’s office, the alleged victim said he was fishing with his wife on Murphy Lake, east of Rio Vista Road, when they got into an argument. He dropped off his wife back at their residence on Rio Vista Road “and returned to the lake to fish.”
After he finished fishing, he reportedly was talking to a male individual “near the boat launch” while both were in their vehicles when Bright “drove into the parking lot and exited her vehicle with a shotgun.” She reportedly tried to open the passenger-side door of his vehicle, but “he immediately drove away.” As he was doing that, he reportedly said he looked back in the rearview mirror and saw his wife “aiming the shotgun in his direction.” Then, he “heard a single shotgun blast.”
No damage was observed on the alleged victim’s vehicle “that may have been caused by the shotgun,” Ellis wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.