Searcy police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after discovering a two bodies during a welfare check Wednesday afternoon.
According to the department, officers were called to 314 N. Ella St. around 3:45 p.m., when a relative couldn’t get anyone to answer the door. Officers found Frank Vincent Ollis V Jr., 36, and Jesayia Sage Ollis, 23, dead inside the home.
Lieutenant Todd Wells said in a news release, “with the evidence we have, it appears Frank Ollis, murdered Jesayia Ollis then committed suicide.”
