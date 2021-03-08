Shots were fired Saturday night at a Searcy apartment complex close to where an unsolved murder occurred more than a year ago.
Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department said the department “received numerous calls of multiple shots fired in the area at 1703 Market St.” around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
Wells said officers arrived and found an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the East Market Street Apartments with bullet holes in it as well as shell casings on the ground.
“Our Criminal Investigation Division came out and processed the scene,” Wells said. “Right now, we have an unknown make/model white passenger car suspect vehicle and an unknown suspect. The motive is unclear at this time.”
The investigation is active and ongoing, Wells told The Daily Citizen. “We’re asking if anyone has any information to please call (501) 268-3531.”
The East Market Street Apartments are not far from where 41-year-old Thomas Bernard Hunt was found Nov. 23, 2019, with gunshot wounds. Hunt was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers had been called to the area of Moss Street and Market Avenue “directly behind Kroger” around 4:26 p.m. after 911 calls came in about gunshots heard in the area. Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez told The Daily Citizen last year that a lot of stuff had been sent to various labs across the country and they were awaiting results. He also said police processed a car in relation to the investigation.
Hannah Michelle Baker of Searcy was charged in January with hindering apprehension or prosecution by lying to police about her vehicle, which was “used in the homicide.” A pre-trial hearing in that case is set for May 18 in White County Circuit Court, with a jury trial scheduled for June 17.
According to the affidavit, Baker told police Nov. 24, 2019, that three black men approached her around 2 p.m. when she was at Riverside Park with her son, “grabbed her by the neck, took her keys and stole her car.” She also reportedly said they threatened to kill her if she went to the police.
After her account was determined to be false, she reportedly gave a second statement saying that she had given permission the morning of Nov. 23 to a suspect, unnamed in the affidavit, to borrow the vehicle, a 2012 black Toyota Camry that was identified through the investigation as “the suspect vehicle.”
Baker reportedly told police she tried to contact the person who borrowed her vehicle but was unable to that evening. However, she did later that night and the suspect said he no longer had the vehicle.
In a third written statement Nov. 25, Baker reportedly said the suspect had stayed the night at her residence the day before the shooting and had asked to borrow the vehicle around lunch time the next day. He called her around 5 p.m. and “stated he was directly involved,” according to the affidavit, but she said she did not know where the vehicle was despite being asked “multiple times.”
Then, in a final statement, she reportedly said the suspect had called her between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 23 and told her that the vehicle was “at his father’s house in Judsonia.”
She also reportedly said the suspect’s sister picked her up and took her to her vehicle, which was in the backyard. According to the affidavit, Baker said “when she got into the vehicle, she smelled a strong smell of cleaning substance and noticed a bullet hole in her cup holder. She said that this is when she knew her vehicle was involved.”
Charges were filed against her because she “purposely lied and provided erroneous information to multiple certified law enforcement officers repeatedly that distracted from the true course of the investigation and the logical orderly progress of this investigation,” according to the affidavit.
The two shooting incidents are not considered to be related.
