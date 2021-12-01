A Searcy gas station was robbed early Wednesday morning at gunpoint, according to the Searcy Police Department.
The armed robbery occurred around 3 a.m. at the Big Red Store at 710 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway.
"The suspect pulled a handgun on the store employee and demanded money from the register in which the employee complied," Lt. Todd Wells said. "The suspect ran away from the store with a small amount of money before officers arrived. A Criminal Investigation [Division] detective responded and collected evidence."
The investigation into the robbery is continuing, Wells said, but police did not have a suspect as of Wednesday afternoon.
Wells said the public can help if they have information by calling (501) 268-3531, and they can remain anonymous.
