A suspect has been developed by Searcy Police Department detectives in the Nov. 17 attack and robbery of a 93-year-old woman at her home and the vehicle allegedly driven by the suspect has been confiscated, according to Lt. Todd Wells,
"Detectives are looking to speak with Keasia Thomas about the attack," Wells said. Thomas, who will turn 22 on Dec. 31, has a Little Rock address.
He said the dark-colored Dodge Charger she reportedly used to follow the victim home was found in Pulaski County and is being processed for evidence.
"If anyone knows Thomas' whereabouts, please call the Searcy Police Department at (501) 268-3531," Well said. "You can remain anonymous."
The attack reportedly happened at the Walmart Supercenter at 3509 E. Race Ave., where the victim first noticed the suspect by the checkout.
“The victim told us the suspect then followed her out in the parking lot and asked her for a ride,” Wells said, with the victim telling her no.
Wells said the victim told police that after leaving Walmart, she went to the post office on Race Avenue then to her home. “Once at home, the suspect confronted the victim inside the home’s garage, where she forced the victim inside the home, pushing her to the floor. The victim reported the suspect then dumped the contents of the victim’s purse, stealing her money and her debit card.”
The victim described the suspect as a younger Black woman with white bleached, shoulder-length hair. Wells noted that the suspect's hair could still be blonde as it appeared in the security photo that was run on social media and in The Daily Citizen.
A similar incident, according to Wells, occurred an hour later the same day in Pangburn “which we believe to be related.”
“Ours happened around 2 o’clock in the afternoon,” Pangburn Police Chief Bill Miller said. “She followed the subject from [the] Walmart [Supercenter in Searcy] to her residence and she took her time to go in on the subject, put her down on the floor, held her there while she robbed her of her purse and cards and all that.”
Miller said the lady who was followed, attacked and robbed is “in her late 60s or maybe 70s.”
Patrols around Walmart were stepped up as well at all of the other shopping centers in the city following the attacks, Wells said. He said the department always steps up patrols around the holidays and would increase them even more after this incident.
According to Miller, Facebook posts about the same suspect robbing a gas station are false.
