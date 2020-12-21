The Searcy Police Department is taking part in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign through Jan. 1 with an aim to “drastically reduce drunk driving,” according to Sgt. Todd DeWitt, public information officer for the department.
“The holidays should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk-driving crash,” DeWitt said.
The latest statistics available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. According to the NHTSA, one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes that year.
In December 2018, the NHTSA reported that 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes that involved a drunk driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period that same year, “there were more drunk-driving related fatalities (285) that during any other holiday period that year,” according to the organization.
DeWitt stressed that drunk driving is not acceptable behavior.
“It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party,” he said. “That’s why during this holiday season, we will make zero exceptions and arrest all drunk drivers. There are just no excuses.”
If anyone sees a drunk driver on the road, DeWitt said contact the Searcy Police Department at (501) 268-3531 or 911 in an emergency.
The department will have a minimum of two extra officers on patrol per shift during the campaign, with federal grant money paying for the overtime work.
