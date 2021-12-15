Several large gift bags sat on the floor outside the office of Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez on Monday, waiting to be delivered to area children for Christmas.
“Our community supports us every day and this is just one way for us to support our community back,” Hernandez said.
Administrative Assistant Lanelle Mendenhall and Records Clerk Candace Wyatt took care of getting the gift bags ready.
“We have 15 children .... we have got clothes, coats and toys for all 15 of them,” Mendenhall said. “We got a list of their ages and sizes.”
Wyatt said it took about four days “to get all of the shopping done.” Mendenhall credited Wyatt for the shopping, saying, “We did the wrapping and putting the bags together. Candace has been the runner.”
On Tuesday, Mendenhall said they took one couple their gifts. “They have five children and she’s pregnant and fixing to have her sixth one. It will be a great Christmas.”
Asked about what types of things were on the lists of the children, Mendenhall said “they were a little different but similar. Of course, they all want toys but they need clothes and coats.”
Hernandez said it seemed like most of them asked for clothes, coats and blankets, which Mendenhall said was “amazing.”
“However many years we’ve been doing this,” Hernandez said, “I don’t think we’ve ever had anybody ask for blankets.”
Wyatt said the oldest of the children being helped is 15 and the youngest is a 10-month-old male. Shoes were also on the list for some of the kids.
Wyatt said providing the gifts is not something the department advertises to solicit help from the community.
“This is all done by basically employee donations as well as employees going out and getting donations from places,” Hernandez said “A lot of the donations came from the beards. We did the beard things, too, with No Shave November, so a lot of money came from that.”
Mendenhall said being able to provide for some area families “is just awesome. It’s what the Bible says: It’s better to give than receive. It’s just awesome.”
Hernandez commended the department’s employees, saying, “It’s good to know we have several employees here that went out of their way to make sure that kids who normally may not have had a Christmas to provide that they would have a Christmas. It’s not a surprise that employees stepped up to do something like this. The Searcy Police Department has a history of knowing when somebody is in need and stepping in to try to do what they can.”
