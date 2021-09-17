Both the Searcy Police Department and Searcy Fire Department have trouble holding on to personnel because they “are competing with larger cities” and cannot pay what it takes to retain them, while some leave for less-stressful jobs with higher salaries, according to the department’s chiefs.
Police Chief Steve Hernandez told the Searcy City Council last week that his department has lost at least six patrolmen in the last two years and eight dispatchers. He said seven of those were lost this year due to rate of pay.
“I know I sound like a broken record sitting up here talking about rate of pay,” Hernandez said. “To give you an example, the last dispatcher that we lost left to go work at a gas station where they could make more with no stress. The last officer who left went to work as a security guard because he could make more money as a security guard than a patrol officer.”
Regarding the cost to the city when these employees leave, Hernandez said a dispatcher trains for six to eight weeks, so the money that went into training the dispatchers is lost. With a patrol officer, it would be more time and more money. “They spend 13 weeks in the police academy on top of we give them 12 weeks of field training time, so you have got half at year at least that they are getting a salary and they are not on their own working. That times six is what we are losing in money.”
Councilman Rodger Cargile told Hernandez he saw where there was a post on the Searcy Police Department Facebook page about the department hiring patrol officers and dispatchers and he told him he is sure has seen some interesting comments posted. One that Cargile pointed out was a reply that said, “We are asking someone to go to work and it’s a requirement to wear a bulletproof vest and they would be making $17 an hour.”
Cargile said that comment about the pay for police personnel “speaks volumes.” He said it hits him hard that starting pay for an officer is $17 and when you compare it to other jobs that don’t require wearing a bulletproof vest, “it really puts it into perspective.”
Hernandez said the department right now is “down two patrol positions and one dispatch position.”
“The dispatchers that we have in there right now, I can’t say enough about them because they work shorthanded all year,” he said. “If you look at our comp time right now, it’s through the roof because they [the dispatchers] have had to cover shifts.
“We’ve had at one time three dispatchers training. If they haven’t been trained properly, obviously we are not going to release them on their own to take emergency calls from our citizens. That’s three positions where they have to be trained with somebody. It takes us down to seven dispatchers trying to cover 24-7.”
Councilman David Morris also asked Hernandez about the current state of the city’s police vehicles now. Hernandez said 40 to 50 percent of them probably have 100,000 miles-plus on them. He said he feels the department is finally getting caught up on vehicles.
The eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax passed in 2014 designated an estimated $1.3 million to purchase five vehicles per year. The plan also projected $6.8 million over the eight years to go toward the city’s staffing needs, and a salary compensation study was conducted for the city in 2018 by the Johanson Group of Fayetteville, resulting in the council adding $389,137 in salary to bring city employees closer to a midpoint with comparable cities.
One of the things the salary analysis showed was that 37 of 39 firefighters were being underpaid according to comparisons with other departments in the area.
Fire department
Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said his department currently has 51 “line people.” A couple of weeks ago, he got two resignation letters. He also has two who will be retiring – Dunavan said he likes to see firefighters stay long enough to retire.. He said the department has seven firefighters it has hired in the past two years.
“It’s just like anywhere else,” he said of the staffing issues. “We are competing with larger cities.”
He said he knows it isn’t realistic that Searcy could pay what Conway, Little Rock and North Little Rock pay their firefighters, but he thinks the city can be more competitive to keep firefighters close. He said the city used to have a 5-mile restriction concerning where the department’s personnel could live but that restriction has been lifted so there are some coming in from Greenbrier, Vilonia, Bald Knob and Pleasant Plains. Dunavan said this opens up the job pool since they don’t have to live within the city limits.
The cost of training is a major expense for the city when it loses firefighters, Dunavan said. When new ones are hired, they have to be trained in standards, emergency medical technician, hazmat tech and driver/operator at a cost of $12,000 per person.
He said he believe the average service time is eight to nine years for one of the firefighters to be with the city, and he’d rather keep them than have them go someplace else in two to three years. Dunavan said he would like to have someone who goes into a structure fire to have more experience since they could go in safely and take care of the other firefighter around them.
The National Fire Protection Agency requires/recommends that when there is a 2,000-foot residential structure fire, the department has to have 14 firefighters on the scene, he said. “We have 17 men on a shift if we are fully staffed. Now, if you put sick leave, vacation, comp taken that is going to reduce you down so have got to keep a minimum of 13 on a shift because we hope that somebody is going to come in if we have a structure fire, off duty.
“We still page out people to every structure fire or hazardous event, water rescue. A week or two ago, we rescued two people off the low-water bridge at VFW. Luckily, we got a couple of volunteer departments locally that showed up to help us.”
Dunavan said making more money in other cities means that firefighters also will be making more when they retire. He said they can work in Searcy for seven years and they keep the same seniority when they go to another fire department.
He said his department tries to make it a good environment to work in.
“There is things these guys see that I don’t see,” Dunavan said. “[Councilwoman] Tonia [Hale, operations director for NorthStar EMS] knows the kind of stuff these guys see, the EMTs. They see stuff we in the community don’t really see. Things, they happen upon ... they see it daily. That is one of the biggest things for police, fire and EMTs, the things that they see and the mental stuff that hits them.
“We just want to do the best we can to make it as best as we can for our employees and we hope we get them to stay.”
Dunavan said the department’s frontline equipment is top of the line and it has guys who can fix things like pumps on the truck when they go down. They rebuild them so they don’t have to be sent off to get fixed. They also take care of oil changes on the fire vehicles and do a lot of things in house. “Doing minor repairs in house,” he said, “saves the city money.”
Starting pay for a Searcy firefighter is $11 an hour and Dunavan said they can go to Osceola or even Stuttgart and make $36,000 to $39,000 per year starting out. “Those are two towns that are a lot smaller than Searcy,” he said.
Of the employees who have recently resigned, Dunavan said one of them was a six-year firefighter going to Conway and the other has been in Searcy a year and a half but had not said “where he is going yet.”
“You got firefighters in Little Rock making as much as I do as fire chief, and that’s due to overtime and things like that,” he said. “It takes our guys to get around $39,000 five or six years before they get to that spot. We had a problem before we got ... the eight-year, one-cent [tax]. If I am not mistaken it was five or six years that nobody got a raise so when we got that, it allowed us to at least start getting raises.
“Two percent is good but when when inflation is 3 to 4 percent, we are falling back so we have to try to at least keep within inflation.”
Before the minimum wage increase, Dunavan said firefighters started out at $10.96.
“We are not going to be able to compete with Little Rock or North Little Rock for firefighters,” Councilman Don Raney said, “but we need to take as much as we can to induce the firefighters to come and more importantly to stay.”
The city will be seeking, for the second time, to make the 1-cent sales tax permanent, with a special election set for Nov. 9. Voters turned down the request in February at a special election.
Raney said if the city doesn’t get the sales tax passed, it will just nearly be able to maintain. City Attorney Buck Gibson chimed in, saying, “We won’t be maintained.”
Fully staffed
Others presenting their staffing issues to the council included City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris, Information Technology Department Director Steven Gifford and Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb.
Morris said a lot of perspective employees want to look at what they will be making every two weeks and do not take into consideration the benefits packages they are offered.
“For every dollar in salary that you pay an employee go the city of Searcy, we are paying north of 15 percent on that dollar for retirement,” he said. “We pay north of 7 percent for taxes and then we provide municipal health benefits which runs about $5,000 annually per employee, so it’s not just a matter of you paying a person $11 an hour when you are adding 20 percent of that $11 plus another $5,000 for municipal health, so that is how everything gets added up.”
Morris said his department is fully staffed with three employees besides himself and he is fortunate to have good people in those positions. He said he did have four people last year but they are performing more efficiently with the three.
“I’m in good shape and we have to stay in good shape because if I lose one person, one of my other people have to cover,” he said.
Gifford said his department also is fully staffed with an average of five years for tenure. He thanked the council for the 1-percent tax that got the department the new IT building. “It’s a beautiful IT Department.”
“When I started working here, we had an office at the police station and when they put the mats up for the taser time we had to move them over because we had new equipment out and we are hearing them zap each other in the other room,” he said. “We have a beautiful state-of-the-art building. We have fiber optics. We have got great switches, great hardware. We were running about 20 years behind with our phone system and our email system but because of the eight-year sales tax, we were able to get the city back up and running with modern equipment.
“We talked with a lot of other cities and they were completely floored about how well we were to adapt with what we had, the laptops for the police are extremely resourceful. They have IT equipment in their vehicles. They have massive mobile printers. They’ve got scanners, they’ve got driver’s license scanners, computers, radio equipment. Technology is working.”
He mentioned that with a computer-aided design system, dispatch, the police department and fire department are all working together. His department is working with the police to get old records condensed to one system. “We are functioning very well because of the money that was able to do that.”
Gifford also mentioned some computers that cannot even be bought right now since they are waiting for it from overseas and the licensing cost the city has to pay to Microsoft. ‘We would like to have that tax to help continue to pay for those services we finally got running right, up to par.”
Webb said his department currently has nine employees, but it does have a position that has been open for a couple of months. He said code enforcement has a lot of vehicles that are old, mentioning a van with paint peeling off of it and some mechanical issues with some other vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.