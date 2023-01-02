Searcy Police Department's Civilian of the Year for 2022

Searcy Police Department records clerk Shayna Steele was named the department’s 2022 Civilian of the Year.

Seeing what other people in the community are going through is something Shayna Steele said goes along with her job as a records clerk for the Searcy Police Department.

The holidays seem to be the busy time in her line of work “because people get around their families” and there are more incidents, Steele said. “Every day is different. You never know what’s going to walk through the door.”

