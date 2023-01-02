Seeing what other people in the community are going through is something Shayna Steele said goes along with her job as a records clerk for the Searcy Police Department.
The holidays seem to be the busy time in her line of work “because people get around their families” and there are more incidents, Steele said. “Every day is different. You never know what’s going to walk through the door.”
Steele was named the 2022 Civilian of the Year by the department during recognitions at its Christmas party in December. She has been working in her position for three years.
“Shayna Steele is always willing to help wherever she can,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said. “She is typically one of the first people that the public sees when they come to the police department. Her friendliness is welcoming to them.”
When asked about why she had an interest in this type of job, she said, “My mom, Renee Baugh, is in law enforcement in Cabot, where she is a lieutenant. She has been there for over 20 years.”
Steele said during her time at Cabot High School, from which she graduated in 2013, she studied criminal justice. She was hired by the department in October 2019.
“I deal with customers, reports and I do all the tickets for all the officers and warrants and get stuff ready for courts, dockets and stuff,” Steele said. She said when it comes to her job everything is pretty cut and dried but she does have to take a test for ACIC [the Arkansas Crime Information Center].
As far as ever wanting to look into a different position the department has to offer, Steele said, “I wouldn’t mind going upstairs with CID [the Criminal Investigations Division].”
Steele, her husband, Larry, and their children, Kardin, 7, and Larry, 5, live in McRae.
