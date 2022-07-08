With the May primaries wrapping up last week when the runoff results were certified, election attention turns to the November general election.
Independent candidates for the Bald Knob and White County Central School Boards and Bradford, Garner, Georgetown, Griffithville, Letona, Kensett, Russell, Pangburn and Rose Bud can begin filing Aug. 3.
The other cities in White County held their filing period for the Nov. 8 election before the primaries, and it included four candidates for Searcy mayor: incumbent Kyle Osborne, Searcy School District English teacher April Burnett, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn and Searcy Beats and Eats co-coordinator Mat Faulkner, who owns Think Idea Studio.
Both Osborne and Butler were interviewed by The Daily Citizen when they announced their candidacy. McGlawn recently sat down for an interview to explain why he is running for the office.
McGlawn said the social media hashtag he is using is #literallyrunningformayor because he is running through neighborhoods in Searcy, meeting residents and asking them what issues stand out in their minds.
“I have started running in different neighborhoods and if I see somebody out, I will go up to them and tell them I am running for mayor and ask them what can we do different in Searcy?” he said. “I went to the Juneteenth celebration and had awesome conversations out there.”
McGlawn showed on his phone that he has a long list of what residents have been telling him about what Searcy needs. He said a big one is things for teenagers to do that will keep them off drugs and the streets.
“A lot of kids can’t afford to play baseball or football ... just getting kids involved in something,” McGlawn said. “A lot of the kids I talked to said, ‘If we just had something, an arcade, a trampoline park.”
McGlawn said he also is hearing about lots of traffic issues and the need for sidewalks, especially near Searcy High School.
He mentioned that the issue of homelessness also comes up when he talks to community members. He said he met someone from New Orleans who moved to Searcy and he said there’s not really a shelter.
McGlawn mentioned federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, saying the city got $2.5 million last year but has spent only a “narrow portion.” He said the 20-year plan that the city is having develop is a “good thing,” but “we need to go back to the priorities.”
“That $335,000 [cost of putting the plan together by Crafton Tull] could of helped so many of our workers,” he said. “I had a dispatcher quit. I have 10 positions, one had been vacant since February. We’ve got just a couple of applications and none of them have turned out.”
He said a longtime dispatcher just left to make $20.50 in a different job in Little Rock. He said they make $14.52 an hour in Searcy and seven of them have part-time jobs, so they are basically working every day. Because of 911 consolidation on the horizon, McGlawn said the dispatchers also are completely scared about their jobs. He said five dispatchers have been approached about other jobs.
McGlawn said the Searcy Police Department has been doing its part to try to get money for the department, landing $1.3 million since becoming eligible for federal grants. He said he has been involved in the grants that were no-match.
Settling in Searcy
McGlawn graduated from Fox High School in Arnold, Mo., in 1996 and then came to Harding University. He said his brother went to Harding and he used to come to visit him for things like Spring Sing and learned more about the city.
His wife, Penny, whose parents were police officers, is from Detroit. She came to Harding University in 1998. They married in 2001 and McGlawn landed a job at Harding as the assistant to the director of the math and science center. “More or less, I helped the dean with grants and that kind of stuff and technology,” he said.
While he was there, he started his own business with a college buddy. They did videos, websites and more. Eventually, McGlawn said he left his job at Harding to do his other job, J and J Multimedia, full time for a couple of years. He said their work included the Searcy School District’s website.
Next, McGlawn said he and his wife got involved in foster care, moving into a children’s home at Main and Moore. “We went from zero to eight kids overnight. It was really, really eye-opening.” They have two children of their own, Rachel, 4, and Joshua, 9.
At one point, McGlawn turned his business into a nonprofit to help train people. He said it was called Up.
McGlawn, who majored in communicaitons management, also earned a Master of Science in education degree from Harding and in 2008, he got a Master of Business Administration degree.
In 2012, he got his start in law enforcement as an Arkansas state trooper in Magnolia (Columbia County). After his time as a state trooper, McGlawn said he came to work for the Searcy Police Department. He said he was a patrolman and then was promoted to dispatch supervisor and sergeant. McGlawn said he believes he was on patrol from 2013-17.
In August o2017, he said, he started serving as school resource office at Southwest Middle School and the he spent about two months at Searcy High School as SRO.
Eric Webb was the police chief at the time and McGlawn said Webb told him he needed his help on something and knew he could trust him. He said the project involved making sure all of the crime records were up to date and correct, the ones reported for the FBI. McGlawn said this took him two years and while he was doing it, he also working with technology.
In 2020, he said the department got cleared to apply for federal grants and the first one was an SRO grant. He said this gave them one officer to rotate through the elementary schools.
McGlawn said he has been working since November going through the police manual. “We are redeveloping the entire thing. We are developing it based on the standard for the state of Arkansas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, which is just going to bring more accountability to the department and give us more integrity with the community. It’s just going to be an awesome thing.”
‘You’re smart enough’
As to why he decided to run for mayor, McGlawn said “There’s just a lot of things that I have seen that are kind of questionable, especially with the dispatch stuff because whenever I took over they said, ‘We’re trying to get the dispatchers a raise because we got 10 positions, eight of those all make the same pay, other than like a $100 longevity bonus once you hit 10 years, five years something like that. We are trying to give them a step raise.’”
He said staying around to work in Searcy “makes more sense” if the city’s employees can get raises, but “we kept asking for it and asking for it and it just keeps getting pushed off and pushed off and pushed off.”
“That was kind of the big first step that put me toward that [running for mayor].” he said. “One, it got knocked off at one of the council meetings. The second time, I was talking to my wife and she said, ‘You know something? You’re smart enough, you should run for mayor.’”
“We were told, ‘We can’t give them raises before the sales tax because then nobody would vote for it,’” McGlawn said, referencing the permanent 1-percent sales and use tax that was pass last November by Searcy voters. He said eventually a Committee of the Whole was held with department heads n April and salaries were discussed. Then, salaries also were brought up at the May agenda meeting of the Searcy City Council.
“It’s not being made a priority,” McGlawn said. “It just keeps getting put back and forth.”
He believes it is a matter about taking care of things and having priorities met. “Taking care of our employees is a huge one; not just the police department, the fire department has lost so many people. I heard a rough number that 80 firefighters have left in the last 10 years. They go to the academy – we pay for that – and then turn around and find a better hired job.
“In the police department, we had a sergeant level and he went to North Little Rock for a higher-paying job and he went from sergeant here to first a patrolman there for more than he was making in Searcy. Our employees citywide are not being taken care of and if we can make them a priority, if we can take care of them, it’s going to make them work harder and not want to leave. And eventually once people see how we are taking care of our people, it will bring more people in and say, ‘Hey, I want to work,’ here which will make our application pool better so we can pick better-qualified applicants who will stay around.”
McGlawn shared a story about meeting a couple during one of his neighborhood runs. He said it turns out the man was someone he arrested for DWI back in probably 2014 and his wife said the situation scared her husband and got him back on the right track and he hasn’t touched liquor since then. “He has an awesome job driving trucks as a CDL driver,” he said.
Such stories have touched his life, he said, in his run for mayor where “I’m just trying to bring accountability and straighten up the priorities and to take care of problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.