Four Searcy police officers received promotions during a ceremony Friday afternoon at the police station.
Assistant Police Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt presided over the promotional ceremony with Chief Steve Hernandez out of town.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Four Searcy police officers received promotions during a ceremony Friday afternoon at the police station.
Assistant Police Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt presided over the promotional ceremony with Chief Steve Hernandez out of town.
“All of us in here that work this job, our family is what keeps us going in it,” Wyatt said to a full room of family and community members. “Our wives support us. Our wives put up with us when we’re in terrible moods after a bad night’s work and they are our biggest fan, so I think it’s honorable to let the wives come up and show the support of their spouse or their family member or whoever the officer so chooses.”
The first promotion was for Cpl. Francis Balleck, who has been with the department for about five years, Wyatt said. “He is a cop’s cop. He is one of those that we never hear anything but good about. Cpl. Balleck works hard. He is always striving to better himself and it’s no surprise that he is now a corporal. He does a good job leading a shift, and we see bigger things for him in the future as well.”
After Ballek, Wyatt said Trace Madden also being made a corporal is “our most recent promotion.”
“Trace has been with us for about nine years now,” the assistant chief said. “Trace started out in patrol, worked for several years as an SRO [school resource officer], and if you haven’t worked as an SRO, it’s a different job. It takes a special kind of person to work with the kids, but he did a great job. He came back and said, ‘Hey, I’m ready to hit the streets again.’ He’s done a phenomenal job on the streets. He has shown leadership and good decisions.”
Wyatt said he didn’t think it was a surprise to anyone that J.L. Tillett was going to be the next patrol sergeant. “J started out working animal control. He’s worked dispatch. He moved over in the patrol division and right out of the gate, he always showed that he was a leader and someone that people looked up to. He did a great job as a corporal, which just led right on into him to a sergeant’s position and we are thankful to have him leading one of our shifts.”
Wyatt said Sgt. Corderro Earls was promoted more a year ago but as happens sometimes, things got busy and time got away as far as holding a promotional ceremony.
“I have had the privilege of working with Sgt. Earls on patrol shift, bike patrol, we worked in CID [Criminal Investigation Division] and if there is one flaw I can honestly say he has, he doesn’t know how to say no.,” Wyatt said. “He takes on anything anybody asks of him without hesitation and always does a great job. He’s an asset to this department and we are proud to have him.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.