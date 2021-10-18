The Searcy Police Department collected around 60 pounds of prescription medications at its April drug take-back day, helping the state to rank ninth nationally for amount collected, and it is set to hold another one Saturday.
The department will be lending its efforts to Arkansas Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the police station, Lt. Todd Wells said. The department also held a drop-off day in August and collected close to 200 pounds.
“This is an excellent way for us in helping the community to get rid of any unwanted, unused or expired medications and fighting the current opioid/prescription drug abuse epidemic,” Wells said. “We’ll have officers in the back parking lot of our department located at 101 N. Gum where the public is welcome to drop off their medications.”
The department also has a drug take-back drop-off box in its front lobby that is available for use from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as the after-hours nights and weekend lobby. “So you can drop them off 24 hours a day, seven days a week without an appointment,” Wells said.
According to artakeback.org, Arkansas ranked fifth in the amount of law enforcement agencies that took part in the April 24 take-back day and the medication collected totaled 28,704 pounds.
“This whole program really is an educational program to teach communities how to monitor, secure and properly dispose of their medications. so that’s the value of it,” Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane said. “The measurement is how much we collect, [but] we [Arkansas] are in the top three in the nation for being the highest per capita collection states in there, so that really tells us how good we are getting out the message and how involved people are in Arkansas. We have been in the top three for probably the last five years.”
Lane said Arkansas is at 221 tons since 2010 when it comes to medications collected and destroyed. “We do about between 25,000 and 28,000 pounds each event, is how much we collect and destroy. We are looking to do this again and we have a great team of people, the National Guard, the DEA [Drug Enforcement Agency] and over 200 law enforcement agencies in the state that usually participate.”
Authorities say that all medications collected at the take-back days are destroyed at “environmentally safe facilities across the United States.”
Lane said there are about 270 drug take-back containers throughout the state. “There’s at least one in every county, so they can go there they don’t have to wait for a drug take-back day or an event. They can go when they want to and dispose of it properly at that time.”
To find a drop-off location outside of Searcy, go to www.artakeback.org
One the state’s take-back website, Lane said residents also can learn about anything that has to do with prevention, treatment and recovery.
“All that information is on our website or they can download the NARCANsas app and connect on there and add in addition to that how to administer naloxone,” he said. “It will allow them to breathe during an opioid overdose.”
