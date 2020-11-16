The Searcy Police Department is once again heading into the holiday season by taking part in another Click It Or Ticket campaign with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Sgt. Todd DeWitt, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department, said the campaign of “high visibility enforcement” aimed at seat belt use is now underway through Nov. 29. He said he national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with a busy travel season around the Thanksgiving holiday.
DeWitt said during this effort, the Searcy Police Department will be working with “our fellow law enforcement officers across state and local lines to ensure the seat belt message gets out to all drivers and passengers."
"By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash," he said. "We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. That’s why buckling up is more than just a good idea — it’s the law.”
According to statistics from the NHTSA, there were 9,778 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2018. That same year, 56 percent of passenger vehicle occupants from 6 p.m. until 5:59 a.m. were not wearing their seat belts. One focus of the campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a “no-excuses” approach to seat belt enforcement, writing citations day and night.
Anyone wanting to learn more about Click It Or Ticket, may visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
