Among the Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee equipment and maintenance recommendations approved by the Searcy City Council earlier this month were nearly $100,000 in appropriations for the Searcy Police Department.

Included in total was $17,281.95 for handgun replacement from the 2014 eight-year, 1-cent tax fund unappropriated reserves.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series detailing the nearly $1 million in equipment and maintenance requests made by the Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee, which was formed in June at the request of Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, that were approved by the Searcy City Council.

