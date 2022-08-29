Among the Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee equipment and maintenance recommendations approved by the Searcy City Council earlier this month were nearly $100,000 in appropriations for the Searcy Police Department.
Included in total was $17,281.95 for handgun replacement from the 2014 eight-year, 1-cent tax fund unappropriated reserves.
“Our handguns are 6 years old and are getting worn,” Searcy Assistant Police Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt told the newly formed committee at one of its meetings. “In the near future, we will need to look at a replacement program.”
He said that the department had had “one malfunction” as of July 19. The Glock 17 MOS “is the new weapon” the department was requesting as a replacement.
The department has 55 sworn officers and 15 auxiliary officers, Wyatt said, so it needed 70 handguns to do the replacement at a cost of $481 plus tax, which totals $36,531,95. “Trade-in value on the 70 existing handguns is $275 each, totaling $19,250 for trade-in credit,” he said.
The department also wanted replacements for its handgun sights, with the Holsun red dot sight model 507C costing $296.33 each or $20,743,10 for 70 units. The council also approved that appropriation from the eight-year tax unappropriated reserves.
Another $10,179.31 went to holster replacement. Wyatt said Alien Gear Holster offers a 15 percent discount. The holsters are currently $132.50 plus tax with the 15 percent discount for a total of $10,179.31 for 70 holsters.
The police department also received $7,500 to purchase vehicle window partitions for police vehicles. Wyatt said the $7,500 is for rear-door window partitions for Dodge Chargers. He said they cost approximately $250 each and can be installed by the department’s mechanic.
“The partitions deter damage from arrestees trying to kick out police car windows,” he said. “We were able to get partitions donated for our Ford Crown Vics from another department. Partitions are no longer manufactured for Crown Vics.”
The council also addressed a $35,259.30 request to purchase 18 radar units.
“Currently we have 15 working police radar units,” Wyatt said. “We would like to have a working radar unit in each patrol vehicle. We would need 18 additional units at a cost of $1,936.55 each, totaling $35,259.30 for 18 additional units.”
In a separate appropriation from the general fund, the department also received $7,978.63 for repairs for the police station’s backup generator.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series detailing the nearly $1 million in equipment and maintenance requests made by the Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee, which was formed in June at the request of Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, that were approved by the Searcy City Council.
