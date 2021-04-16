Jamie Jordan has been referred to as “nosy by nature,” which is something the Searcy Police Department 2020 Dispatcher of the Year believes dispatchers have to be.
“We are not really detectives, but when an officer needs us to find information, I love doing that,” Jordan said while talking about her career in light of this week being National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. “I love trying to find whatever the information is that the officer needs.”
Jordan, a 1998 graduate of Searcy High School, said she started her dispatcher career in 2003 when she was 23. “I was there almost five years and then I left at the end of 2007 and ... came back in 2018. It’s just kind of something that sticks with you.”
In order to become a dispatcher, she said she went through a six-week training course where she was taught how she was supposed to answer calls and how to talk to people when they called. The trainees also learned the different ways to dispatch for police and fire calls, she said.
“Back then, we didn’t have as much that we had to do as we had to do this time,” Jordan said. “This time, I had to take 72 hours of courses online before I could start ... .”
Jordan said a lot of her training the second time had to do with information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency involving Hurricane Katrina and other hurricanes.
“I believe when Katrina came along, we actually had officers that went down there [to New Orleans],” she said. “It seems there was a hurricane right before I started back that some officers and went to do what they could during their time off.”
Other training Jordan said she received concerned Amber alerts and Morgan Nick alerts, named for a child who went missing in Alma in 1995. The emergency response systems distribute information about abducted children.
Jordan said emergencies that have “anything to do with kids” are “pretty hard” to handle, when asked if there are particular types of calls that are more difficult than others.
“When you have a kid that calls 911, you are trying to help them to be calm when they are in a terrible moment,” she said. “Suicide threats are hard, too.
“For me, there are some people around that have mental disabilities and they see things that aren’t really there and those are hard for me because in their world, it’s true – whatever it is they are seeing, that is actually happening for them – and that’s pretty hard sometimes to stay calm in that moment and help them be where they need to be before NorthStar or the police can be there to help them.”
“Knowing where you are at” is one of the primary things she said dispatchers need from those who are calling in an emergency. “Know exactly where you’re at when you call. Details, details, details.”
To put callers at ease, Jordan said she tries to let them know she is there and even though right at that moment the situation is not OK, she let’s them know she has “someone on the way to help them.”
Support system
When it comes to a work support system, Jordan said the other dispatchers can be there for one another since they deal with the same things. Even if they are not there in the particular moment, Jordan said they can still talk to each other about similar situations they have experienced and they can explain how they handled it.
Typically, there are three dispatchers on duty during the day shift, she said. Three dispatchers work the evening shift and “two to three on night shift.” The morning shift begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The next shift is 2-10 p.m. and the third shift is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. There is also a “split shift” that covers 6 p.m.-2 a.m.
“I have worked a lot of the evening split shifts and don’t get the weekends off,” Jordan said.
She said all of the shifts are “really different” because all of the police officers “have different personalities.”
“For me, I try to conform to whoever it is I’m working with,” Jordan said. “ ... Some of them want not as much [information] given over the radio. It just depends on the shift really.”
She said she also has learned to conform to each caller. She may have the same type of call come in back-to-back, she said, but need to talk to each caller in a different way.
“You can kind of take a little bit of your knowledge and take it to each one of the calls, but everything is always different,” Jordan said. “There are no two calls that are the same.”
Being a multitasker also comes with the territory, she said. “Sometimes we will have both phones, the 911 and the landline phone, up to our ears and still have to answer fire and police both at the same time, and then you have to type everything in that comes in – for whatever the call is, you have to type the information for the call so officers have that.
“Multitasking. That is it. It’s being able to listen to more than one person, sometimes four at one time, and know what’s going on with each of those people.”
One of the things that helps the dispatchers be able to handle multiple tasks is the department’s computer-aided dispatch system, Jordan said. “We got a new system at the end of 2019. I completely love this one. There is just so much information that is helpful for the police and fire as well.”
“We have a map, but if somebody is on the phone and they are trying to tell you where somebody is going, you have to know the city landmarks and directions; they are very important,” she said. “Somebody could say, ‘They are going west on Beebe-Capps’ and then depending on where they’re at ... if they are at Main Street, I will say, or going toward the Walmart or away from the Walmart, ‘OK, they aren’t not going west, they are going east.’
“You have to know that for the officers because it is easier when you say north and south because if you tell them right or left, well, depending on which direction that vehicle is going, it could be south and not north.”
‘Best place’
Although her job has its ups and downs, Jordan said, “Searcy is the best place to work.”
She mentioned a retired Searcy police officer, Bill Higginbotham, known as Officer Friendly, who died Monday. Police officers held a “Lights On” ceremony Sunday night outside his hospital room at Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
“i absolutely loved Bill,” she said. “When they did the ‘Lights On’ for Bill on Sunday night that just shows that this town really does come together. I know that there was some county people there, too, and the fire department and EMTs were there. That just shows Searcy Police Department, Searcy Fire Department and EMTs, when it matters, they just come together.”
She also mentioned others she has worked with whom she considers to be good mentors in her career, saying Maj. Brian Wyatt, who was the one who referred to her as “nosy by nature,” has been really good in that role of motivating her as well as Police Chief Steve Hernandenz, late former chief J.R. Thomas and Mayor Kyle Osborne, who was chief of police when Jordan worked for the department the first time.
Jordan said being named the Searcy Dispatcher of the Year for last year “was amazing.”
“There is a lot of people that I work with and I can’t say I deserved it more than any of them, but I was happy I got it,” she said. “I am going on my eighth year being there.”
Jordan said anyone who wants to be a dispatcher has to learn to have “patience. A lot of patience.” She said they also need empathy.
An example she gave of patience concerned “shots fired” calls. She said the department gets a lot of them, especially around the Fourth of July.
“It’s terrible,” she said. “It winds up being fireworks instead of shots fired. We get a lot of shot fired calls and cars backfiring calls.”
Calls about fires also “kind of stress” her out, she said, adding that she gets “tongue-tied when I page them.”
“Depending on the situation, if a car is on fire, is it next to a building? If it is next to a building, you have to page all the firemen. If it is not next to a building, you don’t page all the firemen, you station page,” she said. “Paging fire stresses me out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.