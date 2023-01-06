A shooting incident in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Race Avenue on Tuesday night has been confirmed as a murder-suicide by Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.

Hernandez said in a statement to The Daily Citizen on Friday that during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Josh Acevedo, 31, of Bald Knob and Cody Benton, 24, of Judsonia, had been involved in a verbal altercation that night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.