A shooting incident in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Race Avenue on Tuesday night has been confirmed as a murder-suicide by Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.
Hernandez said in a statement to The Daily Citizen on Friday that during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Josh Acevedo, 31, of Bald Knob and Cody Benton, 24, of Judsonia, had been involved in a verbal altercation that night.
"At some point during the altercation, Benton fired several rounds at Acevedo," Hernandez said. "As a result of this, Acevedo sustained multiple gunshot wounds that later took his life. After shooting Acevedo, Benton then took his own life."
Both were taken by NorthStar EMS to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, where they succumbed to their wounds. Hernandez said Wednesday that their bodies would be taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab.
The shooting incident at the McDonald's at 3515 E. Race Ave. happened while Searcy officers were on the scene of the second of two apartment shootings that night. The first happened at around 8 p.m. at the Dogwood Manor Apartments at 306 S. Charles St., where two apartments and two parked vehicles were struck by gunfire. The second was at The Ridge Apartments at 2001 Quality Drive, where three apartments and one parked vehicle were struck by gunfire.
A small white passenger car was seen leaving the scene of both of those shooting incidents. There had been no arrests as of Friday morning. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.