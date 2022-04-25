The Searcy Police Department needs $10,000 added to its annual budget for its Special Response Team, according to Chief Steve Hernandez.
Hernandez told the Searcy City Council last week at a Committee of the Whole meeting that the funds would go toward “any training, ammunition or equipment that they need.” The meetings were held to hear from city department heads about their needs ahead of the permanent 1-percent sales and use tax going into effect this summer.
Hernandez said all of the items that have been bought for the SRT were purchased under “Chief Kyle Osborne, if that tells you how long it has been since we have been able to purchase anything for them.” Osborne, the city’s current mayor, retired as chief in 2014.
Hernandez said a lot of what the SRT has is either old or outdated or things purchased out of the team members’ own pockets. He said he would like to put something in place that would further the team’s training and equipment annually.
When asked by Council member Don Raney about the response team, Hernandez said it is commonly referred to as SWAT but the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) name has to be bought.
Hernandez also said he would like to add a “support tech position.” He said currently the city has two animal control positions, but he is using one of those as a support tech. He said he would like to get the second animal control position “doing what they’re supposed to be doing to have more animal control coverage.”
The support position would cost close to $35,000 a year, based on what the department is paying right now for salary and benefits. Currently, the animal control salary is around $25,000. It is not a certified position, he said.
Hernandez also spoke about a vehicle lease program. He said it would be a long-term plan for the department’s unmarked vehicles through Enterprise. He said it was a government program and several departments in Arkansas use it. The benefit, he said, is that every year, the department would receive a new car, truck or sport utility vehicle.
Hernandez said all of these vehicles right now are covered under a grant or drug forfeiture funds. He said Enterprise purchases the vehicles at a government rate and the department pays a monthly fee and then Enterprise sells the vehicles at the end of the year.
Basically what the city would be out in a leasing program would be “gas and a couple of oil changes at the most,” he said, adding that if something like a window gets chipped or a tire pops, the department would have to replace those type of things. Anything mechanical would be under warranty.
Raney asked if Hernandez’s request just had to do with extending the program. Hernandez said the department has an aging unmarked unit fleet with several 2009 units, unmarked Chargers and Tahoes, that are starting to cost money for repairs and need to be replaced. He said the department also has some Ford Fusions that are OK right now but the other basically are constantly in the shop.
Raney asked about the cost to get in the program for these vehicles. Hernandez said the Suburbans are running $400 a month for the lease and it would probably be about 10 or 12 vehicles. Councilman Mike Chalenburg said the cost would either be $48,000 or $57,500 a year at $400 per month. Hernandez said the last group of vehicles was in the $350 range and it could fluctuate to go a little higher.
Adding two school school resource officers to cover all of the elementary schools also was on Hernandez’s list. He said this is something the school approached him about. “This would put one school resource officer in every single Searcy school,” he said.
Two of the current SROs are on a federal Community Oriented Policing Services Office (COPS) grant and Searcy can apply for more positions, Hernandez said the department just found out about that last Monday.
Currently, Searcy has full-time SROs at the high school, junior high and the middle school and a fourth SRO rotates between all of the elementary schools. Hernandez said what the department and school district want to have one at each elementary full time. He said there is another SRO for the city who covers Harding Academy, a couple of private Christian schools and the Sunshine School. He said that is “grant funded as well.”
Hernandez’s last item was to have an overtime budget for situations such as needing to call an officer in to work a half-day. He noted that the department has been short on help in dispatch probably for the last two years and employees from other areas are constantly having to be pulled in to help cover it.
He said if the department had an overtime budget, he thinks dispatchers would be more apt to come in on their day off to cover the shifts. During the busiest parts of the day, Hernandez said the department will try to have three dispatchers working.
Hernandez said he thought $10,000 would cover it.
He said this department found out Tuesday that it will have to consolidate its 911 call center with White County’s. ‘We went before the [state 911] commission a couple months ago and asked to remain a 911 Center and I found out today [Tuesday] it was denied.”
Osborne said the state was going from having 120 call centers to 77. Hernandez said probably a couple of more were added Tuesday.
“We are going to have to combine with the 911 center across town,” he said. “We have to come up with a plan by the end of the year and then we have to put that plan in place two years after that, so we’ve got 2 1/2 years with our own 911 center basically left.”
He said there would be talks with the county on combining the centers.
Raney said he was a little concerned about Searcy police officers not having some radio contact with officers because there is “other business to be done it is not always 911 business.”
Hernandez said, “I have a lot of concerns.”
Searcy Chief Court Clerk Linda Wiseman’s main concern right now is “we need people,” she told the council during her opportunity to speak.
“We need at least one additional full-time person,” Wiseman said. “We have a full-time staff of 10 people, counting myself, and one part-time person. We’re down one full-time person because I’m doing the job of two people.”
She said Linda Maddox retired after serving more than 30 years. Councilman David Morris said when he served eight years as Searcy mayor, Maddox was his go-to person.
Wiseman said White County District Court-Searcy Division went from a purchased software program to a state-provided program called Context in 2015, so more detailed work is involved for the court’s employees than before. For example, she said, if someone was city for going 114 mph in a 75-mph zone, they have to be brought to jail and fingerprinted.
“It’s no longer just a speeding ticket,” she said. “Now, it involves that officer and the jail staff. It involves fingerprinting. It involves the electronic part of it, and all of those things don’t particularly mesh. The bottom line is there’s a lot more than just a few pieces of paper with every ticket.”
Wiseman said the clerks take money and collect the bonds at the court building, but the job is much bigger than letting somebody come in to pay their ticket. She talked about the phones ringing with those who want to complain and they will let them do that. “We need more staff.”
She said White County has one jail and there are nine district courts and everybody that is brought to jail is brought to Searcy.
Wiseman said starting pay in the office is $12.50 per hour. She said two positions are open on the city’s website. She said with the benefits package, the job comes to roughly $40,000, with $26,000 in salary. She said the money for the one position she mentioned needing is already in the budget.
Wiseman said even an additional part-time person to answer the phones and greet customers would help.
If the court cannot get another person to work in the office, Wiseman said the probation department would benefit to be able to hire as contracted labor an off-duty officer to come and help on probation check-in days. Women check in one Friday a month and men check in one Friday a month and they do not have a man on staff. They give drug tests and an officer has to come to spend the day in the probation office to do the drug tests for the males, Wiseman said. Sometimes a drug test is not able to be given for a probationer who has check in, Wiseman said.
She said she anticipated $4,000 a year for contracted labor, based on $40 a hour.
Of the 10 full-time court employees, three of them are 66 or older, according to Wiseman, and the part-time person is in that same category. She said the court does not have enough younger people coming up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.